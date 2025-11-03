South Africa
    Historic harbour initiative set to transform South Africa's neglected coastal towns

    A landmark initiative to develop new small harbours and revitalise neglected coastal towns has been launched in South Africa.
    3 Nov 2025
    3 Nov 2025
    Source: Pexels.
    Source: Pexels.

    Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala officially launched the Special Economic Zone framework that will designate specific areas and sites for the new small harbour developments — a milestone expected to drive inclusive and sustainable coastal growth.

    According to the department, the new small harbour for KwaZulu-Natal will be in Port Shepstone, while others will be built in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

    “The new harbours will be the first to be built since the dawn of democracy. The programme aligns with government priorities on job creation, regional economic development, and inclusive access to maritime infrastructure,” the department said in a statement.

    It added that the initiative demonstrates government's commitment to redress past inequities by delivering real, tangible infrastructure in neglected towns.

    “This forms part of government’s coastal initiatives, including the District Development Model, Eastern Seaboard Development, N2 Corridor, and Operation Phakisa: Oceans Economy, with the aim of developing a project pipeline for new harbour and coastal infrastructure along South Africa’s coastline,” the department said.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

