Municipalities enter the climate crisis chat at built environment indaba

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala at the awards ceremony ahead of the Indaba

“All our infrastructure planning and construction must have climate change in mind,” urged Zikalala.

He referenced devastating events, such as the 2022 KwaZulu-Natal floods, which resulted in over 440 deaths and widespread destruction, as stark reminders of the vulnerability of South Africa's built environment.

“The recent events must jolt every player in the built environment into action. If action is not immediately taken, many African countries will face economic sinkholes,” he warned.

The choice of Mandeni as the host municipality was a strategic move to further hammer home the point.

This area on the North Coast has faced repeated climate disasters, exposing the fragility of its infrastructure and leaving many communities, particularly low-income families, vulnerable.

Local knowledge

According to regional municipal manager Sizwe Khuzwayo, Mandeni’s struggles demonstrate the importance of local governments in the climate discourse.

“Local government is the most accessible authority when disaster strikes. It has up-to-date knowledge of the local environment and can address the effects of climate change to protect communities,” he said.

In a presentation ahead of the indaba, he showed the need for municipal forums and strategic planning, such as zoning for appropriate development and involving traditional leaders in land use decisions.

Green building policy

Zikalala believes that integration of climate science and urban planning is key to creating sustainable cities.

This aligns with the new Climate Change Act, which demands a just transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient economies.

According to the deputy minister, DPWI is developing a green building policy to minimise environmental impact.

Recommendations for resilience

Khuzwayo proposed that local governments drive community awareness campaigns on waste management and infrastructure preservation.

He also echoed Zikalala’s calls for partnerships with scientific and research institutions to advance technology for climate adaptation.

Key recommendations emerging from the Indaba include:

Enforcing updated building regulations: Mandating climate-resilient designs and materials, particularly in high-risk flood zones.

Investing in drainage systems: Addressing poor stormwater management to mitigate future disasters.

Zoning and planning: Identifying areas unsuitable for development to prevent further vulnerabilities.

Community involvement: Mobilising resources and training communities to adapt and respond to climate impacts effectively.

The road ahead

The BECCI has laid a strong foundation for action, particularly for municipalities like Mandeni, where resilience is not a luxury but a necessity.

“We must weave together the threads of climate science, architecture, and urban design to create communities that can withstand the challenges of a changing climate,” said Zikalala.

As climate impacts continue to intensify, local and municipal governments will play a pivotal role in protecting South Africa’s communities, ensuring that the lessons from Mandeni are applied nationwide.