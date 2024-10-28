Nuclear takes centre stage of SA development plans

The Ministry of Electricity and Energy has laid out a clear vision for the future of nuclear energy in South Africa, recognising its importance in the country’s energy mix, technological advancements, and global leadership in nuclear applications. “In areas of nuclear we remain the one nuclear operator on the continent,” Eskom CEO Dan Marokane told the parliament portfolio committee. “We are people highly sought after across the skills, and we need to use them effectively for our own use here to support the country's requirements from an energy perspective.”

The SAFARI-1 research reactor in Pelindaba is a key part of SA's nuclear dominance

Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, recently commended the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) for its remarkable financial recovery and operational success.

"Necsa is at the forefront of nuclear research and technology development for peaceful uses in South Africa and worldwide," he said.

Ramokgopa pointed to Necsa's leadership in nuclear medicine through its SAFARI-1 research reactor and the organisation's strategic turnaround since 2021/22.

Necsa chairperson, David Nicholls, shared that the organisation had achieved 93% of its shareholder compact targets.

"We owe our success to the dedication of our people and the support of our shareholder and stakeholders.”

While Necsa group CEO, Loyiso Tyabashe, added that the company’s focus has shifted to long-term growth, leveraging its existing capabilities for high-impact projects.

Nuclear is a cornerstone of our energy plans

Addressing the role of nuclear energy, deputy director general Zizamele Mbambo echoed the minister’s views on its critical contribution to South Africa's energy stability and low-carbon objectives.

He used a keynote address at the recent Stand Up4Nuclear event to highlight the planned life extension of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station, which has safely provided 5% of the country’s electricity for 40 years.

The country’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) envisions an additional 2,500MW of nuclear capacity post-2030, with the Nuclear Energy Programme Implementing Organisation (NEPIO) leading planning efforts.

Nuclear power will complement the massive rollout of renewables to ensure grid stability and a reliable electricity supply.

Plans are also underway to revitalise the country's Pebble Bed Modular Reactor (PBMR) programme, potentially making SA a leader in Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology.

Socioeconomic silver bullet?

Deputy minister Samantha Graham-Maré also spoke recently of the country’s role in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) "Rays of Hope" initiative, which aims to expand cancer care globally.

“I am committed to ensuring South Africa becomes a leader in using nuclear medicine to reduce cancer mortality rates both at home and across the continent,” she said.

The SAFARI-1 reactor has made the nation a global leader in medical radioisotope production, supplying 20% of the world’s needs.

However, as SAFARI-1 nears the end of its lifespan, plans are advancing for a new multipurpose research reactor to continue this legacy.

As the world transitions to low-carbon energy, nuclear remains an unavoidable part of the solution.

Youth opportunity

“From engineers to artisans, the nuclear sector holds vast potential for our youth,” said Mbambo, encouraging students to pursue STEM subjects and explore careers in this growing industry.

The government’s plans for nuclear energy aim not only to ensure energy security but also to drive industrialisation, job creation, and sustainable development.

With a solid foundation and clear roadmap, South Africa is positioning itself as a leader in nuclear energy and technology.