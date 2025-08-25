2025 Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Top Ten winners announced

The winners of the 2025 Standard Bank Chenin Blanc Top Ten Challenge have been revealed, with all ten wines hailing from the 2024 vintage. Stellenbosch once again dominated the line-up, taking four spots, three of which went to Stellenrust, the competition’s most consistent performer. The rest of the top ten came from Franschhoek, Paarl, the Swartland and Breedekloof.

Source: Matthieu Joannon via Unsplash

Retail prices of the winning wines range from R99 to R925.

Supporting wine-worker communities

Each winning producer receives a cash prize of R25,000, on the condition that it is invested into projects benefitting wine-worker communities. To date, Standard Bank has channelled almost R3m into initiatives spanning education, youth development, housing and healthcare.

“We’ve listened to Top Ten Challenge supporters and tried to simplify access to the winning wines as far as possible,” said Brendan Jacobs, head of agribusiness at Standard Bank South Africa.

For the first time in the event’s 12-year history, all ten wines will be available through a national retailer. From 30 September, the collection will be sold at TOPS at SPAR outlets countrywide, as well as directly from producers.

International showcase

The top ten Chenins will be showcased in joint events by the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA) and the Old Vines Project at CapeWine in September, and later at ProWine Shanghai in November.

“Our participation at ProWine Shanghai demonstrates how we're transforming South Africa's agricultural excellence into tangible export opportunities,” Jacobs said, noting Standard Bank’s strategic partnership with ICBC Bank in China to expand market access.

Chenin’s global rise

At the announcement, Ken Forrester, co-founder and chair of the CBA, described Chenin as South Africa’s flagbearer at a time when global consumers are turning increasingly to white wines.

He referenced new research from French wine body Inter Loire, which found Chenin to be among the top three white varieties poised for international growth—alongside Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. Together, South Africa and France account for over 80% of the world’s Chenin vineyards.

Despite a downturn in global wine consumption, sales of Chenin have risen, with 136 million bottles sold in 2023, representing 7% growth over the past five years. Importantly, Inter Loire found that Chenin drinkers in major markets such as Germany, France, the US and the Netherlands are typically under 35 years old, signalling long-term growth potential.

The Top Ten Challenge winners

• Alvi's Drift Private Cellar – 221 Chenin Blanc 2024

• Chamonix Wine Farm – Old Vine Steen 2024

• Du Toitskloof Winery – Pierre Du Mont 2024

• Joostenberg Wines – Die Agteros Chenin Blanc 2024

• Ken Forrester Wines – The FMC 2024

• Roodekrantz Wines – Die Kliphuis 2024

• Stellenrust – Stellenbosch Manor Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2024

• Stellenrust – Stellenbosch Manor Chenin Blanc 2024

• Stellenrust – B28 Chenin Blanc 2024

• Stettyn Family Vineyards – Shackleton Old Vines Chenin Blanc 2024

Judging panel

The panel was chaired by Higgo Jacobs, Court of Master Sommeliers-certified and senior judge at international competitions including the International Wine Challenge and Decanter World Wine Awards.

Other judges included:

• Ginette de Fleuriot, Cape Wine Master and lecturer at the Cape Wine Academy

• Rob Gower, winemaker and National Category Manager: Wine for SPAR South Africa

• Noncgebo Langa, winemaker at Delheim Wine Estate and 2023 Diners Club Young Winemaker of the Year

• Shawn Mathyse, winemaker at Ken Forrester Wines

• Shane Mumba (associate judge), certified sommelier and SA Brandy ambassador