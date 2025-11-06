Registration opens for 31st Commonwealth Agriculture Conference in Cape Town

Agri-Expo and the Western Cape are set to welcome the global agriculture community to South Africa for the 31st Commonwealth Agriculture Conference, taking place from 1–5 November 2026 at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.

Source: Supplied | From left to right: Sir Nicholas Bacon, Chairperson of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth (RASC), Chris Fourie, Agri-Expo President and RASC Trustee, and Breyton Milford, Agri-Expo General Manager and RASC Trustee.

Registration officially opened on 3 November 2025, with early bird rates available until 30 April 2026. Delegates from South Africa and other African countries will enjoy a special regional offer in recognition of the host continent.

A first for Cape Town and a win for agritourism

Hosted by Agri-Expo, in association with the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth (RASC), the biennial conference will bring together agricultural leaders, policymakers, researchers, and next-generation innovators from across the Commonwealth.

"This is a first for Cape Town, and Agri-Expo is immensely proud to be your host,” says Breyton Milford, general manager of Agri-Expo and Trustee of the RASC. “The Western Cape offers an inspiring setting where agriculture, innovation, and world-class tourism meet.

"As the gateway to agriculture in Africa, South Africa is ideally placed to connect high-level delegates with the continent’s vast potential and diverse agri-economy.

The Western Cape, one of South Africa’s most productive provinces, is driven by a thriving food and beverage manufacturing sector and a strong export base. The province employs more than 200,000 people in agriculture and plays a vital role in regional food security and trade, supported by a fertile agricultural hinterland and a major international port.

A global gathering for agricultural collaboration

Sir Nicholas Bacon, chairperson of the RASC, said: “I am delighted that the 2026 RASC Conference will be held in Cape Town, South Africa, and I look forward to it enormously. Hosted by Agri-Expo under the theme ‘Opportunities of Change in a Connected World: From South Africa to the World’, the event promises to be an exceptional week of discussion and connection. With the pre-tours adding depth of interest and breadth of quality, delegates can expect an inspiring programme.

“The challenges facing agriculture are remarkably similar wherever we are in the world – this conference provides a valuable platform to share experiences, explore solutions, and forge lasting friendships.”

World-class venue and programme

The award-winning Century City Conference Centre, voted Africa’s most sustainable venue, will host the main conference. Delegates are encouraged to book early for the Pre-Conference Tour (29–31 October 2026) in Stellenbosch, offering a uniquely personal agricultural experience with limited numbers.

Programme highlights include the CEO Conference and Next Generation Conference at FNB Portside, followed by plenary sessions and networking events in Century City.

Previous RASC Commonwealth Agriculture Conferences have been held in Edinburgh (UK), Brisbane (Australia), Edmonton (Canada), Livingstone (Zambia), and Singapore.

Partners for the 2026 RASC Commonwealth Agricultural Conference include the Western Cape Department of Agriculture, Hollard, FNB, De Grendel Wine Estate, the South Africa National Convention Bureau, and Wesgro, among others.

For registration and further information, visit www.rasc2026.com or www.agriexpo.co.za

