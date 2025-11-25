Agriculture Department warns farmers of PESI voucher scam

The Department of Agriculture has issued a warning following reports of farmers being targeted by individuals falsely claiming that the Presidential Employment Stimulus Initiative (PESI) is still operational.

Source: tian dayong via Unsplash

The department stressed that PESI has not been implemented for the 2025/26 financial year, and therefore no vouchers have been issued — nor are any being distributed.

Farmers are cautioned not to engage with anyone attempting to sell or redeem expired PESI vouchers and to report suspicious approaches immediately through official departmental channels.