    Agriculture Department warns farmers of PESI voucher scam

    The Department of Agriculture has issued a warning following reports of farmers being targeted by individuals falsely claiming that the Presidential Employment Stimulus Initiative (PESI) is still operational.
    25 Nov 2025
    25 Nov 2025
    Source: tian dayong via
    Source: tian dayong via Unsplash

    The department stressed that PESI has not been implemented for the 2025/26 financial year, and therefore no vouchers have been issued — nor are any being distributed.

    Farmers are cautioned not to engage with anyone attempting to sell or redeem expired PESI vouchers and to report suspicious approaches immediately through official departmental channels.

