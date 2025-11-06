Can technology make Africa a global agricultural powerhouse?

Corteva Agriscience, in partnership with CNBC Africa, recently hosted a live panel discussion in Johannesburg, bringing together influential stakeholders from across the agricultural value chain.

The discussion explored the transformative role of technology in African agriculture, the future of the seed sector, and the partnerships required to build a more resilient and sustainable food system.

According to Wandile Sihlobo, senior economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz), Africa has the potential to become a global agricultural powerhouse — but this will only be realised when technology, policy, and private-sector investment move in the same direction.

"As the continent remains vulnerable to climate shocks and economic volatility, the focus should be on long-term structural change rather than short-term interventions," said Sihlobo. "To achieve this goal, digital technology, advanced genetics, and farmer-focused solutions are central to improving productivity across African markets."

Innovation built around farmers’ needs

Abraham Vermeulen, commercial lead at Corteva Agriscience, Africa Middle East, emphasised the company’s commitment to innovation in seed technology and sustainable farming practices.

"It is for this reason that Corteva Agriscience is committed to driving innovation in seed technology and farming practices. We don’t just create products — we develop technology designed around farmers’ real needs: resilience, reliability, and return on investment. When farmers succeed, the entire agricultural value chain succeeds," he said.

Vermeulen added that private-sector research must work hand-in-hand with supportive policy environments to unlock large-scale impact.

Building Africa’s own science and research capacity

The panel reached consensus that Africa’s agricultural resilience depends on developing home-grown research capacity. While global technologies are essential, African countries must also strengthen their own scientific and breeding capabilities.

“Africa cannot afford to rely on solutions that are not adapted to its local realities,” one panellist noted. “We need our own science, our own innovation systems, and stronger regional collaboration to enhance agricultural potential.”

The adoption of technology, the panel agreed, cannot be viewed purely as a technical issue — it also requires political will, investment in education, and long-term planning.

Unlocking growth through technology and infrastructure

Ferdie Meyer, Managing Director of the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP), highlighted the sector’s performance despite economic challenges.

“Africa’s agricultural sector, despite decades of underutilised potential, has shown resilience and dynamism — particularly in South Africa, where it has outperformed broader economic growth,” said Meyer. “The area under cultivation and yield improvements demonstrate the sector’s capacity for rapid growth when technology and infrastructure are aligned.”

He added: “While agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area exist, execution on the ground — such as logistics, border management, and market access — remains key. Ultimately, technology adoption, responsive regulation, and infrastructure development are essential to realising Africa’s agricultural potential and contributing to both local food security and export growth.”

Empowering young and emerging farmers

As a successful commercial farmer and CEO of Nkanyezi Group, Lebohang Dhludhlu underscored the transformative potential of technology and innovation in agriculture, especially for young people and women entering the sector.

"Access to funding and support from organisations such as Corteva has enabled me and others to pursue agricultural ventures, showing that the sector can provide viable, sustainable livelihoods," she said. "Practical guidance and market information are crucial. Data-driven insights — like crop performance trends and seasonal forecasts — allow farmers to make informed decisions about what to plant and when.

"While opportunities exist, training and support remain a broader challenge. Expanding access is key so that young and emerging farmers can fully leverage technological advancements. This remains a key priority for inclusive growth in agriculture."

Technology at the heart of Africa’s agricultural future

Throughout the discussion, Africa’s immense agricultural potential was emphasised, with technology positioned as central to unlocking it. From gene editing and advanced breeding to sustainable farming practices, these innovations enable farmers to improve productivity, strengthen climate resilience, and generate sustainable livelihoods.

"At Corteva, we are committed to investing long-term in Africa — working closely with farmers, universities, and governments to make cutting-edge technology accessible, practical, and impactful," said Vermeulen. "When farmers thrive, the entire agricultural value chain benefits, creating food security, export opportunities, and inclusive growth across the continent."