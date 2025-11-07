South Africa
Marketing & Media Artificial Intelligence
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupOrnicoBrave GroupPrimedia BroadcastingAfdaPublicis Groupe AfricaUrban Brew StudiosEast Coast RadioKantarClockworkHOT 102.7FMAdvertising Media ForumDUO Marketing + CommunicationsTractor OutdoorBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Are you leading your business into an AI-ready future, ethically?

    Abel Rajoo from Ignition Group shares how responsible AI is shaping a future where technology enhances human potential, guided by ethics, transparency and trust.
    By Abel Rajoo, issued by Ignition Group
    7 Nov 2025
    7 Nov 2025
    Are you leading your business into an AI-ready future, ethically?

    AI, analytics and automation are not standalone tools: they’re part of a systematic approach to creating a business that runs smarter and fairer, as well as more efficiently.

    At Ignition Group, we follow a three-phase model that integrates analytics with AI and automation to drive growth in three directions: business performance, people development and the effective use of technology.

    Responsible AI means ensuring there are no big surprises. Every project should be openly shared and transparently communicated across the organisation. AI should be discussed, demonstrated and understood, not hidden or used in isolation. Everyone deserves to know what’s being built, why it matters and how it helps us all work better.

    To reinforce this, we’ve launched an Ethics Board that gives our people a voice in defining the responsible use of AI, analytics, and automation. The board reviews any potential concerns and is a crucial part of our journey, ensuring the people who use our systems every day help guide how they evolve.

    I believe in building virtuous loops between human intelligence and artificial intelligence, systems where AI strengthens and amplifies human expertise. Trust, fairness and transparency are cultural considerations as well as technical ones, reflecting our company ethos. Ignition is driven by the power of technology, data and people, and the way we implement AI in the business is very much in line with this.

    Are you leading your business into an AI-ready future, ethically?

    Our current focus areas for ethical AI include:

    • Enhancing financial understanding for better decision-making.
    • Creating world-class customer experiences through insight-driven personalisation.
    • Improving the employee experience, ensuring AI empowers rather than overwhelms.

    Our three-phase approach is intended to help the business transition smoothly:

    1. Analytics builds the foundation of understanding.
    2. AI infuses intelligence into insights.
    3. Automation scales impact and creates continuous improvement loops.

    Becoming an AI-ready organisation isn’t about turning everyone into a data scientist. It’s about helping each person excel in their role while using AI, analytics and automation to amplify their expertise.

    For example:

    • Accountants should focus on being excellent at accounting, using the three-phase approach to deepen insight and simplify reporting.
    • HR professionals should focus on people and culture, while using AI to improve talent management and workforce planning.
    • Customer service teams should focus on building connection, while using AI to respond faster and personalise experiences.

    Data literacy is the foundation of our AI policy, but our emphasis is on practical application: not just collecting data but using it for insights and tools to enhance decision-making. We take a systems approach, embedding AI and automation into all parts of the organisation rather than siloed initiatives.

    By building AI into the core of our operations, we are future-proofing the organisation while keeping ethics, people and innovation in balance.

    Read more: AI in business, ethical AI, Ignition Group
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Abel Rajoo

    Abel Rajoo is head of analytics, AI and automation at Ignition Group.
    Ignition Group
    Ignition Group is a global technology company with operations in Africa, the USA and the UK. By leveraging the power of technology, data and people, Ignition is able to provide clients in diverse sectors with exceptional business services. Within the Ignition ecosystem are business units in the telecommunications, customer experience, financial services, banking, ecommerce, platforms and products sectors, all operating with synergy to open up the digital economy to everyone.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz