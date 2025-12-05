South Africa
Marketing & Media ESG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Ignition GroupTopco MediaMediaHeads 360AdBotBrave GroupOffernetHOT 102.7FMOrnicoOgilvy South AfricaFibre CircleHuman8Publicis Groupe AfricaSafreaDentsuBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Literacy initiative opens doors to learning at Durban's Liv Village

    Issued by Ignition Group
    5 Dec 2025
    5 Dec 2025
    The Durban-based Ignition Group has teamed up with The Learn Project and Liv Village, just outside of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with the donation of the first ever Senior Library to the Liv Village school, including books, tablets and digital learning tools.
    Literacy initiative opens doors to learning at Durban's Liv Village
    Literacy initiative opens doors to learning at Durban's Liv Village

    Announcing its latest literacy initiative, Samantha Botha, Head of Group Marketing at Ignition Group says, “this is more than just a collection of books, this project represents a powerful investment in learning, literacy and the digital future of South Africa’s youth, empowering them for a brighter future, in an increasingly connected world.”

    Developed in partnership with The Learn Project, the space will combine the magic of a traditional library with the innovation of a digital one, giving learners access to books carefully selected by their teachers, alongside tablets loaded with educational apps in reading, maths, coding and more. Reliable connectivity and ongoing tech assistance will ensure these tools can be used sustainably and effectively.

    The project has been truly tailored to the needs of its community, with the Liv Village school librarian, Elena Wood and teaching staff sharing their ‘dream book lists’, to ensure the shelves were filled with titles to inspire and support their learners.

    Literacy initiative opens doors to learning at Durban's Liv Village
    Literacy initiative opens doors to learning at Durban's Liv Village

    “The library is a vital place for our learners because they don’t have access to phones or computers in their homes,” says Wood. “The children use it to research projects, complete homework, learn new songs for choir or band, and even Google random facts. They’re going to be amazed when they first walk in and I imagine most of the high school students will want to spend every break and lunchtime here and even convince their teachers to bring lessons into the space more often.”

    Speaking at the Senior Library launch, Liv Village School headmaster Joanathan Tanyanyiwa said: “Libraries are more than just rooms filled with books; they are gateways to worlds’ unknown, platforms for ideas, and safe spaces for exploration. In an era where information is abundant, but wisdom is rare, this library will stand as a cornerstone of critical thinking, collaboration, and lifelong learning.”

    “For Liv Village, which provides homes, education and care for orphaned and vulnerable children, the opening of the new library, is an incredible way to make a lasting, sustainable difference in Lives and in a community,” Botha adds.

    Literacy initiative opens doors to learning at Durban's Liv Village
    Literacy initiative opens doors to learning at Durban's Liv Village

    “Being able to read is something many of us take for granted, yet for so many South African children it is out of reach without access to books and proper teaching. Reading is the first step to opening the world to young learners and through digital tools, these learners will be able to build the skills they need to participate fully in the digital economy.”

    This is not the first time Ignition Group has joined forces with The Learn Project. Together, they have brought libraries and digital libraries to a number of KZN schools including Windy Heights Primary, in Umlazi, Eskhululiwe Primary School in eNanda and Sogidi Primary in Tongaat. Each project builds on the belief of Ros Toerien, founder of The Learn Project, that “a reading nation is a leading nation, readers make leaders and leaders build nations”.

    “With every library, Ignition Group and The Learn Project are not only expanding access to knowledge, but are creating spaces where futures can be imagined, shaped and achieved."

    Read more: Google, Ignition Group, Samantha Botha, Ros Toerien
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Ignition Group
    Ignition Group is a global technology company with operations in Africa, the USA and the UK. By leveraging the power of technology, data and people, Ignition is able to provide clients in diverse sectors with exceptional business services. Within the Ignition ecosystem are business units in the telecommunications, customer experience, financial services, banking, ecommerce, platforms and products sectors, all operating with synergy to open up the digital economy to everyone.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz