Literacy initiative opens doors to learning at Durban's Liv Village

The Durban-based Ignition Group has teamed up with The Learn Project and Liv Village, just outside of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with the donation of the first ever Senior Library to the Liv Village school, including books, tablets and digital learning tools.

Announcing its latest literacy initiative, Samantha Botha, Head of Group Marketing at Ignition Group says, “this is more than just a collection of books, this project represents a powerful investment in learning, literacy and the digital future of South Africa’s youth, empowering them for a brighter future, in an increasingly connected world.”

Developed in partnership with The Learn Project, the space will combine the magic of a traditional library with the innovation of a digital one, giving learners access to books carefully selected by their teachers, alongside tablets loaded with educational apps in reading, maths, coding and more. Reliable connectivity and ongoing tech assistance will ensure these tools can be used sustainably and effectively.

The project has been truly tailored to the needs of its community, with the Liv Village school librarian, Elena Wood and teaching staff sharing their ‘dream book lists’, to ensure the shelves were filled with titles to inspire and support their learners.

“The library is a vital place for our learners because they don’t have access to phones or computers in their homes,” says Wood. “The children use it to research projects, complete homework, learn new songs for choir or band, and even Google random facts. They’re going to be amazed when they first walk in and I imagine most of the high school students will want to spend every break and lunchtime here and even convince their teachers to bring lessons into the space more often.”

Speaking at the Senior Library launch, Liv Village School headmaster Joanathan Tanyanyiwa said: “Libraries are more than just rooms filled with books; they are gateways to worlds’ unknown, platforms for ideas, and safe spaces for exploration. In an era where information is abundant, but wisdom is rare, this library will stand as a cornerstone of critical thinking, collaboration, and lifelong learning.”

“For Liv Village, which provides homes, education and care for orphaned and vulnerable children, the opening of the new library, is an incredible way to make a lasting, sustainable difference in Lives and in a community,” Botha adds.

“Being able to read is something many of us take for granted, yet for so many South African children it is out of reach without access to books and proper teaching. Reading is the first step to opening the world to young learners and through digital tools, these learners will be able to build the skills they need to participate fully in the digital economy.”

This is not the first time Ignition Group has joined forces with The Learn Project. Together, they have brought libraries and digital libraries to a number of KZN schools including Windy Heights Primary, in Umlazi, Eskhululiwe Primary School in eNanda and Sogidi Primary in Tongaat. Each project builds on the belief of Ros Toerien, founder of The Learn Project, that “a reading nation is a leading nation, readers make leaders and leaders build nations”.

“With every library, Ignition Group and The Learn Project are not only expanding access to knowledge, but are creating spaces where futures can be imagined, shaped and achieved."



