The smell of the place: Why Environments Management shapes culture and performance

Environments Management now drives resilience, talent retention and culture, evolving into a people-first, tech-enabled workplace service.

Environments Management, sometimes called Workplace or Facilities Management, is one of the largest enabling functions in any organisation. By taking care of the spaces where work happens, it allows the business to stay focused on what matters most: driving revenue.

Over the past 15 years, my approach has centred on creating what I call the ‘smell of the place'. The ‘smell of the place’ is more than a metaphor. It’s the feeling you get the moment you walk into a workplace: the look and feel of the space, the standard of upkeep, the cleanliness and hygiene, even the quality of the catering. These details shape how employees and clients experience an organisation, and they leave an impression that lasts.

Guided by the Japanese 5S methodology (Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardise, and Sustain), I’ve worked to design environments that are efficient, organised and make a strong first impression.

Of course, creating this experience also requires resilience. Leaders must plan for power and water outages, manage health and safety incidents, and build robust redundancies that ensure work can continue uninterrupted. A great workplace is both welcoming and reliable.

So, whether you’re leading a business, heading up an Environments team, or part of a wider organisational function, there is always an opportunity to add meaningful value. The role of Environments Management is evolving, and its impact is more strategic than ever.

Below are a few insights into what I believe will be the next evolution of Environments and Workplace Services.

From environments, workspaces and facilities to experience: the next evolution of workplace services

In the past, workplace services and facilities management (FM) were primarily measured on cost control, uptime and compliance. The aim was to keep the lights on, the HVAC running and the office clean, all at the lowest possible cost.

But as the modern workplace evolves, FM has quietly stepped into a far more strategic role: shaping the employee experience, enabling productivity, and supporting organisational resilience.

1. The shift from ‘cost centre’ to ‘value creator’

Environments teams are no longer the silent operators behind the scenes. In an era of municipal unreliability, hybrid work, talent scarcity and ESG accountability, workplace services are becoming a lever for:

Reliable infrastructure: a resilient and reliable workplace, even when municipal unreliability threatens to disrupt business operations

Attracting and retaining talent: A well-curated workplace experience can be a deciding factor for employees choosing to stay.

Enhancing productivity: Smart space planning and tech integration enable employees to do their best work.

Brand reinforcement: The workplace is now a tangible expression of company culture and values.

2. Integrating hospitality into workspaces

Borrowing from the hospitality sector, forward-thinking teams are focusing on service touchpoints:

Ongoing training, time in motion studies to increase productivity, and regular internal audits to improve quality standards, which then enhances customer experience.

Catering that supports health, sustainability and community.

Wellness spaces, quiet zones and inclusive design to meet diverse needs.

This is no longer a nice to have; it directly impacts engagement and retention.

3. Leveraging data and technology

Internet of things (IoT) sensors, computerised maintenance management systems (CMMS) and workplace analytics are changing the Environments Management toolkit:

Predictive maintenance to reduce downtime and extend asset life.

Space utilisation analytics to align footprint with actual use.

Environmental monitoring to maintain air quality, reduce waste and meet ESG (environmental, social and governance) targets.

Incident analytics translated into themes to inform wellness strategies

Employee Net Promotor, Satisfaction and Engagement Surveys are all new tools used to provide internal stakeholders with a platform to voice their own experience, with the intention of casting a spotlight on common themes. Once these themes are quantified and analysed, the data is used to set clear corrective action plans to enhance the overall internal customer experience.

The key is to turn data into actionable insight that informs strategic decision-making.

4. The human factor

At its core, workplace services are about people. Successful Environments leaders are:

Collaborating with HR, IT and business units to create a seamless work experience.



Balancing operational reliability with emotional connection.



Advocating for inclusive spaces that support neurodiversity, cultural diversity and accessibility.

5. The call to action

Environments Management is no longer just about keeping the lights on. It’s about lighting the way, shaping the way people feel when they walk through the door, inspiring creativity and enhancing their performance in the workplace.

EM leaders who excel are those who:

Think beyond square metres and maintenance schedules.



Use data to tell stories that resonate with clients and executives.



Put people at the heart of every operational decision.

While the term ‘Environments Management’ is a more accurate one than Workplace or Facilities Management, it doesn’t always capture the full extent of the impact that this service has on a business. Yes, it’s about keeping everything running smoothly on a day-to-day basis, but that is just the surface that most people see. What they don’t always see is how it is actually a strategic value creator that blends resilience, data and human-centred design to shape the way people experience work. A good Environments Management team is able to positively influence the culture of a workplace, to attract and retain talent, and ultimately unlock business potential.

As Environments Management has evolved to be broader and more impactful, I see it continuing to evolve as technology allows and as businesses continue to recognise its importance. It will be fluid, tech-enabled and even more human-centric, ensuring that it places people at its centre and results as its goal.



