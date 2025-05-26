Want to scale in the digital economy? Fix your customer experience first

Tim Lombard, chief marketing officer for Ignition Group, believes customer experience is the human heartbeat of the digital economy, enabling trust, growth and meaningful connection.

The term ‘digital economy’ has become a catch-all for the way technology is reshaping how we live, work and engage with the world. But behind the code, algorithms and platforms, there is still a simple truth that holds it all together – people expect to be understood.

As much as the digital economy is about speed and scale, it is equally about trust and usability. This is where customer experience (CX) plays a more critical role than it often gets credit for.

The role of CX in a digital world

Over the last decade, we've seen technology become more embedded in daily life, from banking to healthcare, travel to retail. As services have moved online, expectations have shifted. People want to resolve issues quickly, make decisions confidently and feel that their interactions, even when digital, are personal and coherent.

When these expectations are met, the digital economy thrives. When they are not, growth stalls and reputations suffer.

Customer experience is not just about solving problems. It is about creating the conditions in which digital businesses can succeed. This involves everything from intelligent service design to empathetic human interaction, and increasingly, the ability to balance automation with real-world understanding.

CX as a driver of economic growth

At Ignition CX, providing outsourced customer experience services to global organisations is our core business. Every conversation we manage, every support journey we design and every digital touchpoint we help optimise plays a role in enabling those businesses to grow in the digital economy.

By acting as an extension of our clients’ brands, we help them scale effectively, enter new markets and deliver experiences that meet the rising expectations of digitally connected consumers. In this way, we’re not just supporting their operations, we’re helping them compete and succeed in an increasingly experience-led economy.

A broader view: CX as a system, not a function

We’ve come to see customer experience not as a department or touchpoint, but as a living system. It connects data, platforms, processes and people into something that, when done well, feels effortless for the end user.

This system’s thinking aligns with how the wider Ignition Group operates. As a group of businesses spanning mobile networks, fintech, digital marketplaces and subscription-based services, we don’t just support the digital economy – we are part of it.

Our virtual mobile platforms create access to affordable connectivity. Our consumer product businesses help people engage with content and services in new ways. Our CX teams ensure these journeys feel intuitive, respectful and human. When viewed as an ecosystem, each part supports the others, making the whole more resilient and responsive to change.

Building for the long term

Digital transformation is not a destination, but a process. As businesses evolve, so too must the way they engage their customers. What remains constant is the importance of understanding people – their needs, their frustrations and their context.

This is the work that often goes unseen in discussions about the digital economy, yet it is fundamental to its success.

Customer experience is where brand promises are tested. It is where trust is built or broken. And as more of our interactions shift online, it is increasingly where business value is either created or lost.

Looking ahead

There is still work to be done. Too often, CX is seen as a support function rather than a strategic lever. But the organisations that will lead in the next chapter of the digital economy will be those that understand its centrality.

They will invest in the right tools, yes, but they will also invest in people, training and the kinds of partnerships that enable continuous learning.

At Ignition, we are fortunate to be part of this evolution – not just observing it, but contributing to it in practical, measurable ways.

And as we look ahead, we remain committed to keeping the human at the centre of the digital. Because that, ultimately, is where real connection happens.



