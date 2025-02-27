Leading cybersecurity minds to converge at Security Summit in Cape Town and Johannesburg

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual ITWeb Security Summit, an event that has evolved alongside technology trends shaping the future of cybersecurity.

“Over the past two decades, the summit has consistently attracted high-profile cybersecurity specialists, solution providers, and business leaders,” says Lisa Lawlor, ITWeb events director. “With the growing impact of AI and other emerging technologies, and the increasing role of cyber in geopolitics, the demand for informed insight and the need for strategies that not only defend against cyber threats but also anticipate them has never been more critical.”

Eleven globally renowned cybersecurity experts will deliver keynote addresses, covering a wide spectrum of pressing security challenges – from the impact of AI in cyber defence, to social engineering, Africa’s unique cybersecurity landscape, and latest developments in data security, governance and compliance.

Global keynote line-up

The summit will feature eleven globally renowned cybersecurity experts delivering keynote presentations across both cities.

Among the headline speakers in Johannesburg is Jamie Bartlett, British author and tech commentator, known for his award-winning BBC podcast The Missing Cryptoqueen and best-selling book The Dark Net. Bartlett will unpack insights from his five-year investigation into the world’s largest crypto scam and explore how AI is reshaping online crime and fraud.

Other Johannesburg keynote speakers include:

Tope Olufon, senior analyst, Forrester: The role of AI In cyber security

Dr Bianca Lins, legal officer and lead, space department, Office for Communications, Liechtenstein: Space assets under siege: unseen cyber security challenges and a path forward

Andy Kennedy, senior solutions engineering manager, UK, Ireland and South Africa, Cloudflare: Factoring harm as part of a risk-based approach to cyber security

Gilbert Nyandeje, founder and CEO, Africa Cyber Defense Forum (ACDF): Cyber security from an African perspective

Lisa Flynn, founder, Catalysts & Canaries Research Institute & Training Academy: Unmasking the deception: Tackling social engineering and ai deepfake threats

Jack Chapman, SVP, threat intelligence, KnowBe4: AI for security and the security of AI

In Cape Town, Jeff Moss, renowned cybersecurity pioneer and founder of DEF CON and Black Hat, will provide a hacker’s look at an ever more complex world. With his keynote titled “Internet problems are global problems”, he will challenge attendees to rethink their cybersecurity strategies in the face of rising complexity, and consider how AI and geopolitics are reshaping the rules of engagement.

Additional international keynotes in Cape Town include:

Siobhan Gorman, partner, Brunswick Group: Countering cyber threats in 2025: Geopolitics, AI, and the next wave of cyberattacks

Martin Koyabe, senior manager and technical lead, Global Forum of Cyber Expertise (GFCE) Africa: Cyber security from an African perspective

Dmitry Berezin, global security solutions expert, Kaspersky: How cyber attackers are using AI and how businesses should respond

A platform for collaboration

The ITWeb Security Summit 2025 will once again provide a platform for cybersecurity professionals, IT decision makers, policymakers, vendors and service providers to exchange ideas, showcase solutions, and define effective defence and risk strategies.

Attendees can expect:

In-depth workshops and hands-on training



Deep insights by global cyber security thought leaders



Expert-led panel discussions and technical sessions



Cutting-edge product demonstrations



Networking opportunities with industry leaders and peers

Event dates

Cape Town:

27 May 2025 – Workshops



28 May 2025 – Conference and exhibition at the CTICC

Johannesburg:

3–4 June 2025 – Conference & Exhibition



5 June 2025 – Workshops at the Sandton Convention Centre

Register today to attend the Security Summit in Cape Town or Johannesburg.



