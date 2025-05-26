Pick n Pay debuts AI-driven app to unify online services

Retailer integrates delivery, loyalty and services into one digital platform.

Image supplied

Pick n Pay has launched a redesigned app that consolidates its on-demand delivery platform, asap!, its Smart Shopper loyalty programme, and other digital services into a single system. The rollout is described as the company’s most significant digital development since the launch of asap! in 2020.

The new app is currently in beta until the end of September 2025 and includes features such as AI-powered product suggestions, expanded payment options, and the ability to schedule multiple orders. Users can also earn and spend Smart Shopper points directly through the app.

Integration with website to expand reach

From 1 June 2025, the company will relaunch its website to support asap! deliveries, extending fast delivery services to desktop shoppers without requiring app use. Orders placed through the website will now be fulfilled from 600 stores, up from 47, which the company says will enable a lower delivery fee of R35.

Features and future plans

The app includes Smart Shopper integration that syncs past purchases across platforms, personalised deal suggestions, and access to bill payments and mobile top-ups. Pick n Pay retail executive for online, Enrico Ferigolli, said additional features will be introduced over the coming months to improve the user experience and support scalability.

He described the upgrade as part of a “four-year journey” that began with pandemic-era demand for rapid delivery. “We now have all the pieces in place,” Ferigolli said. “Our latest upgrades enhance the customer experience and improve our efficiency and scalability.”

The company has not announced a formal public release date beyond the current beta phase.