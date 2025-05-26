Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

HOT 102.7FMMarketing Achievement AwardsTractor Outdooricandi CQBrandfundiSAMRAUrban Brew StudiosPrimedia BroadcastingSpark MediaDentsuProvantageTDMCBroad MediaClockworkLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Cell C selects new strategic media partner

    Cell C has announced the appointment of PHD South Africa as its official media agency partner, effective 1 July 2025.
    26 May 2025
    26 May 2025
    Cell C has revealed a new media partner. Source: Supplied.
    Cell C has revealed a new media partner. Source: Supplied.

    Partnership

    This partnership represents a key step in Cell C’s efforts to strengthen customer engagement and advance its goal of providing accessible, human-centred connectivity to South Africans.

    The group said the choice of PHD was driven by a shared commitment to customer insights, innovation, and leveraging technology for impact.

    PHD’s approach to audience intelligence, media strategy, and behavioural planning will play a key role in helping Cell C connect with South Africans in more meaningful, personalised, and relevant ways.

    "At Cell C, everything starts with our customers, how we show up for them, how we serve them, and how we grow with them. We don’t just talk about putting people first, we live it. That is why PHD stood out.

    "The PHD team demonstrated a unique understanding of South African consumers and how to reach them with heart, creativity and sharp thinking. More than that, they brought the challenger spirit, just like us.

    "This is not your typical media deal; it’s a real partnership rooted in shared values and a commitment to doing things differently. Together, we are bringing our purpose to life, to be true allies to the people we serve," said Melanie Forbes, chief marketing officer at Cell C.

    Global best practice

    PHD South Africa, part of the Omnicom Media Group, brings deep local expertise and global best practices in data-led media solutions.

    Its human-centric philosophy made them a natural partner for Cell C’s evolving media needs, as the brand seeks to meet customers where they are, digitally, culturally, and emotionally.

    “We are proud and inspired to partner with Cell C, a brand that shares our own ethos and challenger spirit, along with a relentless focus on people,” said Anne Dearnaley, PHD South Africa CEO.

    “Our role is to go beyond technical ability, bring our passion and feisty energy to turn insights into action, to craft media experiences that feel personal, add value, and help build stronger relationships with every customer.”

    Through this collaboration, both organisations aim to deliver campaigns that speak to the real needs, aspirations, and lifestyles of South Africans, while accelerating Cell C’s growth as a competitive, caring, and human-centred brand.

    Read more: marketing, business, Cell C, media partner
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz