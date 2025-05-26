Cell C selects new strategic media partner

Cell C has announced the appointment of PHD South Africa as its official media agency partner, effective 1 July 2025.

Cell C has revealed a new media partner. Source: Supplied.

Partnership

This partnership represents a key step in Cell C’s efforts to strengthen customer engagement and advance its goal of providing accessible, human-centred connectivity to South Africans.

The group said the choice of PHD was driven by a shared commitment to customer insights, innovation, and leveraging technology for impact.

PHD’s approach to audience intelligence, media strategy, and behavioural planning will play a key role in helping Cell C connect with South Africans in more meaningful, personalised, and relevant ways.

"At Cell C, everything starts with our customers, how we show up for them, how we serve them, and how we grow with them. We don’t just talk about putting people first, we live it. That is why PHD stood out.

"The PHD team demonstrated a unique understanding of South African consumers and how to reach them with heart, creativity and sharp thinking. More than that, they brought the challenger spirit, just like us.

"This is not your typical media deal; it’s a real partnership rooted in shared values and a commitment to doing things differently. Together, we are bringing our purpose to life, to be true allies to the people we serve," said Melanie Forbes, chief marketing officer at Cell C.

Global best practice

PHD South Africa, part of the Omnicom Media Group, brings deep local expertise and global best practices in data-led media solutions.

Its human-centric philosophy made them a natural partner for Cell C’s evolving media needs, as the brand seeks to meet customers where they are, digitally, culturally, and emotionally.

“We are proud and inspired to partner with Cell C, a brand that shares our own ethos and challenger spirit, along with a relentless focus on people,” said Anne Dearnaley, PHD South Africa CEO.

“Our role is to go beyond technical ability, bring our passion and feisty energy to turn insights into action, to craft media experiences that feel personal, add value, and help build stronger relationships with every customer.”

Through this collaboration, both organisations aim to deliver campaigns that speak to the real needs, aspirations, and lifestyles of South Africans, while accelerating Cell C’s growth as a competitive, caring, and human-centred brand.