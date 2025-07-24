Dentsu School of Influence graduates 8 rising SA creators

Eight rising South African influencers have graduated from the Dentsu School of Influence, joining fellow graduates from Kenya and Spain in this international programme.

The six-month intensive programme, now in its second year, builds the knowledge and skills of Gen Z social media creators so that they can develop successful and sustainable enterprises in the booming influencer marketing industry.

The class graduated in July in Cape Town. Source: Supplied.

Emerging creators

The programme, which uniquely enables emerging creators to engage closely with, and learn from leading marketing experts, creatives and mentors is aimed at empowering them to take their content careers to the next level.

Dentsu’s EMEA head of influence, Emma Odendaal says, “In South Africa, where the persistent high rate of youth unemployment is one the country’s biggest challenges, the creator economy offers a new kind of opportunity. It’s not just about making content that gets attention, but about becoming an entrepreneur, a voice and a platform that can lead to real impact for the creators and their families, for brands and their communities.”

Dentsu School of Influence doesn’t just teach content strategy or platform mechanics – it helps young creators to understand how to work with brands, how to operate ethically, how to protect their rights and how to stay true to their values while building viable businesses. The curriculum includes the basics of financial management, how to devise and implement strategies, the industry’s ethical guidelines, personal development and executive functioning. The 2025 cohort also participated in three hackathons to come up with ideas and influencer strategies for real-world brands.

Kimberley Moyo, digital & social content executive at Heineken, who is one of School of Influence sponsors says, “This year, we saw the students come up with some impressive concepts, one of which we could look to incorporate into future campaigns. As a supporting brand, it was also valuable to gain firsthand insights into the Gen Z market and how they prefer to be communicated with.”

One of the shifts as the influencer industry evolves is that brands have shifted their focus from selecting influencers based purely on their reach to assessing the quality of their engagement with their unique audiences.

Odendaal says, “The future of influence is much more than numbers – it’s about relevance. Aspirational influencers, especially those with smaller, more engaged audiences are often the ones driving the most meaningful conversations and impact for brands. Influencers with 5000 followers can have as much impact as the mega stars, and they’re more trusted, relatable and connected to their communities. From a business perspective, that kind of influence is incredibly valuable. More than that, it’s economically sustainable. When we invest in creators who are still growing, we’re not just buying media, we’re building partnerships.”

Proper understanding

Critical to this, is that emerging influencers develop as industry professionals with a proper understanding of how marketing and brands work. 2025 graduate, Azola Fihla says, “The highlight of the programme for me has been the insights I have gained into the agency side of influencer marketing - from brainstorming ideas to pitching briefs. I've always been curious about what goes on behind the scenes. The opportunity to see this for myself confirmed for me that this is what I want to do and how much I enjoy doing it.”

Odendaal concludes, “Dentsu School of Influence congratulates our latest graduates who have brought energy, honesty and creativity to this year’s programme. They have asked smart questions and shown us what is possible when talent is supported. They have helped us to shape the school and its offering. We are proud of their achievements, and excited by what’s next for them as they unleash their creativity.”