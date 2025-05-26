Marketing & Media Marketing
    Marketing & Media Marketing

    Finalists announced for the 2025 Marketing Achievement Awards' Marketer of the Year

    The Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs) have announced the exceptional finalists for the highly coveted Marketer of the Year (MOTY) award for 2025. This prestigious accolade recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, strategic brilliance, and who have delivered significant impact on their organisations and the broader marketing environment in South Africa.
    Issued by Marketing Achievement Awards
    26 May 2025
    The finalists for the 2025 MAA Marketer of the Year are:

    • Grant Macpherson, chief marketing officer at KFC Africa
    • Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer at Telkom
    • Khensani Nobanda, group executive: Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank
    • Sbusiso Kumalo, group chief marketing officer at African Bank
    • Sydney Mbhele, group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer at Absa Group

    This year’s finalists join a remarkable list of past MOTY finalists, including: Arné Rust, Asha Patel, Bernice Samuels, Doug Place, Dr Melanie van Rooy, Firoze Bhorat, Francois Viviers, Heidi Brauer, Nontokozo Madonsela, Palesa Khambi, Thulani Sibeko, and Tinyiko Mageza, underscoring the calibre of professionals recognised by the MAAs.

    The Marketing Achievement Awards employ a comprehensive and rigorous multi-stage process to select the Marketer of the Year, ensuring that the winner truly embodies excellence and impact. This process underscores the prestige associated with the award, recognising individuals who demonstrate exceptional strategic acumen, impactful execution, and a significant positive influence on their businesses, brands, and the marketing industry as a whole.

    This year’s Marketer of the Year selection committee is chaired by Lethepu Matshaba, CEO, Prime Product Manufacturing.

    Joining her on the panel of industry experts are:

    • Nomsa Chabeli, group CEO, SABC
    • Ivan Moroke, CEO, Kantar South Africa
    • Neil Jankelowitz, group CEO, Mohau Media Group
    • Themba Nobanda, CEO, Brand Spear
    • Vilosha Soni, CMO/VP Marketing, Pepsico South Africa
    • Simon Camerer, business mentor, Endeavor South Africa

    Ivan Moroke, CEO of Kantar South Africa and chairperson of the MAAs, adds that this award is not only one of the most sought-after in the industry, but it is also vital to the overall objectives of the MAAs themselves. “Ultimately, the vision of the MAAs is to build marketing’s stature in business, help shape the industry and promote marketing as an illustrious career choice. By highlighting visionary individuals whose marketing skills have generated a significant impact within their businesses, the Marketer of the Year Award does just that,” says Moroke. “The exceptional quality of this year's finalists certainly made for a Herculean task in selecting the winner, and we trust the judges have recovered from the challenging deliberation process.”

    Kelvin Storie, chief commercial officer, Primedia Broadcasting, says: “Congratulations to the finalists of the 2025 Marketing Achievement Awards. Your remarkable achievements exemplify the impact and innovation that drive our industry forward. At Primedia Broadcasting, we believe that marketing is a powerful force for progress, and the dedication to excellence not only inspires your peers but also shapes the future of marketing in South Africa. We are proud to partner with the MAAs to celebrate your contributions and to champion the power of marketing to ignite the growth that fuels our collective success.”

    The 2025 MAAs are endorsed by MASA and made possible through the kind support of presenting partner, Primedia Broadcasting and patrons: African Bank, Fresh Marketing and Advertising, Gibs, Google, Kantar, Nando’s, Old Mutual, Reveal, and Telkom.

    Witness the culmination of this rigorous process, and celebrate South Africa's leading marketers at the Marketing Achievement Awards Gala Dinner on Thursday, 29 May 2025, at the Sandton Convention Centre Ballroom. Book your tickets or table today at www.marketingawards.co.za.

    Primedia, SABC, Google, Telkom, Nedbank, PepsiCo, Heidi Brauer, Sbusiso Kumalo, Simon Camerer, African Bank, Absa Group, Bernice Samuels, Neil Jankelowitz, Ivan Moroke, Thulani Sibeko, Kelvin Storie, Sydney Mbhele, Lethepu Matshaba, Khensani Nobanda, Doug Place, KFC Africa, Melanie van Rooy, Nontokozo Madonsela, Francois Viviers, Kantar South Africa, Asha Patel, Nando, Firoze Bhorat, Gugu Mthembu, Grant Macpherson, Nomsa Chabeli, Vilosha Soni, Mohau Media Group
    Marketing Achievement Awards
    Celebrating marketing excellence in business.
    www.marketingawards.co.za
