Carousel reimagined: Landmark redevelopment to create 900 jobs and ignite regional growth

Once the largest casino in the Southern Hemisphere, Carousel is now being transformed into a multi-use destination that will spark regional growth, tourism, and job creation. Under new ownership and a bold 'Worlds Within a World' vision, the 500-hectare site, located at the intersection of North West, Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, will integrate motorsport, tourism, hospitality, and conservation, with 900 jobs expected over the next three years.

“This represents the largest private sector investment in the region in decades,” said Carousel managing director André Pretorius. “We’re not simply rebuilding a venue – we’re creating a sustainable economic ecosystem that can host everything from intimate meetings to festivals of over 20,000 people.”

Motorsport as anchor, not sideshow

Central to the redevelopment is a world-class motorsport complex built to FIA standards. But the vision goes well beyond racing.

“Our uniqueness lies in developing a multi-use motorsport ecosystem that goes far beyond a racetrack,” said Cameron Naicker, shareholder and director at Carousel. “From trackside residential condos and motorsport-related retail to conferencing and a light industrial support complex, we’re building a self-sustaining destination that anchors motorsport as a year-round economic driver – not just a weekend thrill.”

Phased development already underway

The development is unfolding in three phases, beginning in 2025 with the launch of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) infrastructure, hotel renovations, and eco estate residential units, with initial construction jobs already underway. From 2026 to 2027, Phase 2 will see the development of motorsport facilities, an expanded residential offering, and new retail and light industrial components, reaching full staffing capacity. Phase 3, scheduled for 2027, will focus on conservation tourism and the development of an eco theme park.

Tourism, events and conservation in focus

Alongside motorsport, Carousel is investing heavily in event infrastructure and nature-based tourism. Facilities will support multi-day festivals, international conferences, and immersive nature trails. Elevated walking paths, an eco-theme park, and eco-accommodation aim to attract both tourists and corporate visitors.

“Our ‘Worlds Within a World’ model ensures that Carousel serves multiple sectors simultaneously,” Pretorius added. “It’s a diverse, future-proof strategy that creates jobs while protecting natural heritage.”

Local support and stakeholder engagement

Backed by Moretele Municipality and regional partners, the project is already drawing attention. A stakeholder visit is planned for 31 July 2025.

“Carousel represents the kind of sustainable, community-focused development we need,” said Mayor Cllr Masango George Manyike. “The creation of 900 jobs and a strong commitment to local skills development aligns perfectly with our vision for inclusive growth.”



