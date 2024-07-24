South Africa
    Justice Mlambo appointed Deputy Chief Justice of SA

    President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Dunstan Mlambo as Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, with effect from Friday, 1 August 2025.
    1 Aug 2025
    Deputy Chief Justice Dunstan Mlambo
    Deputy Chief Justice Dunstan Mlambo

    The appointment is with accordance with section 174(3) of the Constitution.

    "Judge Mlambo has since November 2012 served as Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court of South Africa.

    “President Ramaphosa has in writing informed Chief Justice Mandisa Maya that in appointing Justice Mlambo, the President has considered the views of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the views of political parties represented in the National Assembly,” the Presidency said in statement on Thursday night.

    The President also expressed to the Chief Justice his appreciation for the transparent, inclusive and robust process undertaken by the JSC.

    “This process exemplified the Commission’s commitment to upholding the nation’s constitutional values,” said the Presidency.

    The Presidency added that the Commission had enhanced the nation’s confidence that the appointment of the Deputy Chief Justice was firmly grounded on merit, fidelity to the Constitution and a vision for the continued transformation and strengthening of the Judiciary.

    “President Ramaphosa similarly thanks the incoming Deputy Chief Justice Mlambo for stepping forward to assume a new responsibility of critical national importance, and wishes Justice Mlambo well in strengthening the rule of law, enriching jurisprudence and asserting the rights of all citizens.”

    The position of Deputy Chief Justice had been vacant since then Deputy Chief Justice, Mandisa Maya, became Chief Justice following the retirement of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo last year.

    Earlier this month, the JSC announced that it would recommend Justice Mlambo for the position of Deputy Chief Justice.

    This as interviews for the position were held.

    In April this year, President Ramaphosa nominated four candidates for the position including Justice Mlambo.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
