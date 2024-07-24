Legal Law Practice
    Judge President Mlambo recommended for deputy chief justice

    The Judicial Service Commission has announced that it will recommend the judge president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Justice Dunstan Mlambo, for the position of deputy chief justice.
    4 Jul 2025
    4 Jul 2025
    Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Justice Dunstan Mlambo. Archive photo:
    Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Justice Dunstan Mlambo. Archive photo: Idlo on Flickr

    Interviews for the position were held over the past two days.

    “Following the public interview process, the JSC has deliberated and resolved to advise the President that Judge President D Mlambo is suitable for appointment as the deputy chief justice of the Republic of South Africa,” the JSC said in a short social media post.

    The position has been vacant since then-Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, became chief justice following the retirement of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo last year.

    In April this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated four candidates for the position.

    Those candidates were:

    • Judge president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Justice Dunstan Mlambo;
    • President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mahube Molemela;
    • Judge president of the Free State High Court, Justice Cagney John Musi; and
    • Judge president of the Northern Cape High Court, Justice Lazarus Pule Tlaletsi.

    The President also initiated consultation with the JSC and political parties in the National Assembly in this regard.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Let's do Biz