Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Case Manager - Labour Relations Pretoria
- Case Manager - Labour Relations Pretoria
24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta’s 2025 seminar series across SA
Presented live by a panel of leading experts and accredited by the SA Board for People Practices (SABPP) for 8 CPD hours, this essential update helps you stay compliant, minimise legal risk, and help you make informed workplace decisions.
|Date
|Venue
|20 October 2025
|Century City Convention Centre, Cape Town
|23 October 2025
|Radisson Blu, Port Elizabeth
|28 October 2025
|NEW Windmill Casino, Bloemfontein
|30 October 2025
|Coastlands Hotel, Umhlanga
|5 November 2025
|CSIR Convention Centre, Pretoria
|6 November 2025
|Maslow Hotel, Sandton
Our panel of experts cover the most important updates in labour legislation and case law:
Individual employment law – Dr John Grogan
- Disciplinary procedures: Drafting charges, consequences of unfair hearings, LRA vs BCEA?
- Misconduct: Handling dubious sick certificates, substance use, and political activity in the workplace
- Automatically unfair dismissals: Cases involving ageing employees and religious observance
- Unfair labour practices: Promotion, demotion, benefits, and warnings
Collective labour law - Adv. Craig Bosch
- Interpretation and application of collective agreements
- Strike-related dismissals: What constitutes a protected strike?
- Registration of trade unions and employers’ organisations
Discrimination law – Adv Tanya Venter
- Proving discrimination
- Arbitrary discrimination
- Harassment and bullying
- Unequal pay
Retrenchments and transfer of business – Puke Maserumule
Proposed amendments
- Codes of Good Practice
- Labour Relations Act
- Basic Conditions of Employment Act
- Employment Equity Regulation
- Juta’s Annual Labour Law Update Workbook – with comprehensive notes, case summaries, legislation and commentary
- Updated
Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 & Regulations Pocket Book
- One-year e-newsletter subscription to Labour Law Sibergramme providing post-seminar monthly analysis of new labour cases by John Grogan.
- One-month e-newsletter subscription to LegalBrief Workplace, covering issues relating to labour legislation, litigation, policy and other workplace news.
- E-certificate of attendance incorporating 8 SABPP CPD hours
- Workplace Law 14th edition (2025) – by John Grogan
- CCMA: A Commentary on the Rules 6th edition (2025) - by Peter Kantor
- Labour Pocket Mini Library (updated editions)
- Effective Workplace Solutions: Employment Law from a Business Perspective Vol. 1 (2024) - Barney Jordaan & Ulrich Stander
*One hamper giveaway per venue
Dr John Grogan is one of South Africa’s most respected labour law authors and practitioners. He has written five leading Juta labour law texts, including Workplace Law and Employment Rights, and regularly publishes, lectures, and practices in labour courts. A former head of the Rhodes University Law Department, he has served as a CCMA senior commissioner, a judge in both the labour and high courts, and continues to conduct arbitrations and edit leading legal publications.
Puke Maserumule is Director at Maserumule Attorneys and Maserumule Corporate Employment Law, with over 34 years' experience in employment law and litigation. He regularly appears in the CCMA, Labour Court, and Labour Appeal Court, and has acted as a Labour Court judge. A sought-after media commentator, he has co-presented the Juta Annual Labour Law Update since 2001.
Tanya Venter is CEO of Tokiso, a senior dispute resolution expert, and an Advocate of the High Court. With 25 years’ experience in mediation and arbitration, she leads national strategy and quality assurance in ADR. Internationally accredited, Tanya has presided over numerous public and private disputes, including cases involving harassment, fraud, and corruption.
Craig Bosch is a labour law advocate at the Cape Bar with extensive experience in dispute resolution. He has served as a senior commissioner at the CCMA and on various bargaining council panels. A former university lecturer and current research associate at NMU, Craig has published widely on labour topics and co-authored key works on employment transfers and labour court reviews.
|Registration Category
|Number of Delegates
|Price per Delegate (incl. VAT)
|Standard Registration
|1–2 delegates
|R7,220
|Group Discount – 5%
|3–10 delegates
|R6,859
|Group Discount – 10%
|11–20 delegates
|R6,498
|Group Discount – 20%
|21–25 delegates
|R5,776
|Government / Non-Profit Organisations – 20%
|1 or more delegates
|R5,776
|Group Discount – Custom rate
|26+ delegates
|Price on request*
*For 26 or more delegates, please contact az.oc.atuj@sranimes for a quote.
This practical, on-demand video series is designed for HR professionals, operational leaders, and labour law practitioners seeking to navigate complex workplace issues with greater clarity and confidence. Presented by two of South Africa’s leading experts, the series focuses on common sources of employment-related risk and dispute.
Video 1 - Employment Equity in Context of the 2025 Amendments: What they mean for your organisation
This session unpacks the 2025 Employment Equity Act amendments and new regulations, highlighting key implications, risks and opportunities.
Learning outcomes:
- Understanding the background to the amendments.
- Highlighting some of the key changes.
- Assessing the obligations and potential risks for employers.
- Effectively implementing the changes.
Video 2 - Contracting in a changing business landscape: What employers need to know
This session explores the legal and practical distinctions between employees, independent contractors and other forms of atypical employment.
Learning outcomes:
- Exploring the different types of employment contract.
- Illustrating the pros and cons of each contract type with reference to the legal framework.
- Identifying common missteps and related risks.
Video 3 - Developing conflict competence
Conflict is unavoidable whenever people are interdependent, but with the right approach, it can be productive.
Learning outcomes:
Barney Jordaan is an expert in negotiation, conflict management, and employment law. He lectures at a top European business school and previously taught at Stellenbosch and UCT’s graduate school of business. A certified mediator, he co-founded Jordaan Stander (now Maserumule Corporate Employment Law) and has advised corporate clients since 1998. He has served as a senior CCMA commissioner and published widely in his areas of expertise, including Effective Workplace Solutions: Employment Law from a Business Perspective (Juta).
Ulrich Stander is a co-founder of Jordaan Stander (now Maserumule Corporate Employment Law) and practises as an employment law specialist, mediator, conflict coach, and trainer. He advises leading companies across diverse industries and co-designed the long-running leadership programmes Leaders @Work and Leading for Results. An accredited mediator who trained through the Harvard Negotiation Programme, Ulrich also guest lectures at the Stellenbosch University Business School and is the co-author of two practical guides on employment law, including Effective Workplace Solutions: Employment Law from a Business Perspective (Juta).
Note: Prices below are for video add-ons. The seminar fee is billed separately.
|No. of Videos
|Discount
|Video Add-On Total (Incl. VAT)
|1 Video
|0%
|R550
|2 Videos
|5%
|R1,045
|3 Videos
|10%
|R1,485
Register online
- Legal professionals
- Human resources practitioners
- CCMA and bargaining council commissioners
- Conciliators and arbitrators
- Employee relations practitioners
- Employers’ organisations
- Government ofﬁcials
- Academics
- Trade unions
Register online
Download brochure
- 24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta’s 2025 seminar series across SA04 Jul 15:42
- Juta launches Quantum Quest: A game-changer in legal research and damages calculation26 May 17:46
- Navigating AI and PoPIA: Juta hosts expert webinar on ethical AI use in South Africa26 May 16:37
- Juta and Compli-Serve launch CryptoCompliNEWS – a compliance game-changer02 May 11:55
- Navigating PoPIA compliance: Lessons from the regulator’s enforcement notices08 Oct 09:03