Legal Labour Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Juta and CompanyCox YeatsCapital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta’s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Now in its 24th year, Juta’s Annual Labour Law Update seminar remains a trusted source for legal professionals, HR and labour practitioners, and employers seeking up-to-date guidance on developments in South African labour law.
    Issued by Juta and Company
    4 Jul 2025
    4 Jul 2025
    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Presented live by a panel of leading experts and accredited by the SA Board for People Practices (SABPP) for 8 CPD hours, this essential update helps you stay compliant, minimise legal risk, and help you make informed workplace decisions.

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    DateVenue
    20 October 2025Century City Convention Centre, Cape Town
    23 October 2025Radisson Blu, Port Elizabeth
    28 October 2025NEW Windmill Casino, Bloemfontein
    30 October 2025Coastlands Hotel, Umhlanga
    5 November 2025CSIR Convention Centre, Pretoria
    6 November 2025Maslow Hotel, Sandton

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Our panel of experts cover the most important updates in labour legislation and case law:

    Individual employment law – Dr John Grogan

    • Disciplinary procedures: Drafting charges, consequences of unfair hearings, LRA vs BCEA?
    • Misconduct: Handling dubious sick certificates, substance use, and political activity in the workplace
    • Automatically unfair dismissals: Cases involving ageing employees and religious observance
    • Unfair labour practices: Promotion, demotion, benefits, and warnings

    Collective labour law - Adv. Craig Bosch

    • Interpretation and application of collective agreements
    • Strike-related dismissals: What constitutes a protected strike?
    • Registration of trade unions and employers’ organisations

    Discrimination law – Adv Tanya Venter

    • Proving discrimination
    • Arbitrary discrimination
    • Harassment and bullying
    • Unequal pay

    Retrenchments and transfer of business – Puke Maserumule

    Proposed amendments

    • Codes of Good Practice
    • Labour Relations Act
    • Basic Conditions of Employment Act
    • Employment Equity Regulation

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    • Juta’s Annual Labour Law Update Workbook – with comprehensive notes, case summaries, legislation and commentary

    • Updated Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 & Regulations Pocket Book

    • One-year e-newsletter subscription to Labour Law Sibergramme providing post-seminar monthly analysis of new labour cases by John Grogan.

    • One-month e-newsletter subscription to LegalBrief Workplace, covering issues relating to labour legislation, litigation, policy and other workplace news.

    • E-certificate of attendance incorporating 8 SABPP CPD hours

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    *One hamper giveaway per venue

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA
    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Dr John Grogan is one of South Africa’s most respected labour law authors and practitioners. He has written five leading Juta labour law texts, including Workplace Law and Employment Rights, and regularly publishes, lectures, and practices in labour courts. A former head of the Rhodes University Law Department, he has served as a CCMA senior commissioner, a judge in both the labour and high courts, and continues to conduct arbitrations and edit leading legal publications.

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Puke Maserumule is Director at Maserumule Attorneys and Maserumule Corporate Employment Law, with over 34 years' experience in employment law and litigation. He regularly appears in the CCMA, Labour Court, and Labour Appeal Court, and has acted as a Labour Court judge. A sought-after media commentator, he has co-presented the Juta Annual Labour Law Update since 2001.

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Tanya Venter is CEO of Tokiso, a senior dispute resolution expert, and an Advocate of the High Court. With 25 years’ experience in mediation and arbitration, she leads national strategy and quality assurance in ADR. Internationally accredited, Tanya has presided over numerous public and private disputes, including cases involving harassment, fraud, and corruption.

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Craig Bosch is a labour law advocate at the Cape Bar with extensive experience in dispute resolution. He has served as a senior commissioner at the CCMA and on various bargaining council panels. A former university lecturer and current research associate at NMU, Craig has published widely on labour topics and co-authored key works on employment transfers and labour court reviews.

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Registration CategoryNumber of DelegatesPrice per Delegate (incl. VAT)
    Standard Registration1–2 delegatesR7,220
    Group Discount – 5%3–10 delegatesR6,859
    Group Discount – 10%11–20 delegatesR6,498
    Group Discount – 20%21–25 delegatesR5,776
    Government / Non-Profit Organisations – 20%1 or more delegatesR5,776
    Group Discount – Custom rate26+ delegatesPrice on request*

    *For 26 or more delegates, please contact az.oc.atuj@sranimes for a quote.

    Register online

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    This practical, on-demand video series is designed for HR professionals, operational leaders, and labour law practitioners seeking to navigate complex workplace issues with greater clarity and confidence. Presented by two of South Africa’s leading experts, the series focuses on common sources of employment-related risk and dispute.

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Video 1 - Employment Equity in Context of the 2025 Amendments: What they mean for your organisation

    This session unpacks the 2025 Employment Equity Act amendments and new regulations, highlighting key implications, risks and opportunities.

    Learning outcomes:

    • Understanding the background to the amendments.
    • Highlighting some of the key changes.
    • Assessing the obligations and potential risks for employers.
    • Effectively implementing the changes.

    Video 2 - Contracting in a changing business landscape: What employers need to know

    This session explores the legal and practical distinctions between employees, independent contractors and other forms of atypical employment.

    Learning outcomes:

    • Exploring the different types of employment contract.
    • Illustrating the pros and cons of each contract type with reference to the legal framework.
    • Identifying common missteps and related risks.

    Video 3 - Developing conflict competence

    Conflict is unavoidable whenever people are interdependent, but with the right approach, it can be productive.

    Learning outcomes:

  • Differentiating between conflict management and conflict resolution.
  • Exploring the difference between ‘functional and ‘dysfunctional’ conflicts and the pros and cons of each.
  • Developing conflict competence at the individual, team and organisational levels.
  • Learn how to build trust, encourage open dialogue, and use conflict to strengthen team dynamics and drive organisational performance.

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA
    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Barney Jordaan is an expert in negotiation, conflict management, and employment law. He lectures at a top European business school and previously taught at Stellenbosch and UCT’s graduate school of business. A certified mediator, he co-founded Jordaan Stander (now Maserumule Corporate Employment Law) and has advised corporate clients since 1998. He has served as a senior CCMA commissioner and published widely in his areas of expertise, including Effective Workplace Solutions: Employment Law from a Business Perspective (Juta).

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Ulrich Stander is a co-founder of Jordaan Stander (now Maserumule Corporate Employment Law) and practises as an employment law specialist, mediator, conflict coach, and trainer. He advises leading companies across diverse industries and co-designed the long-running leadership programmes Leaders @Work and Leading for Results. An accredited mediator who trained through the Harvard Negotiation Programme, Ulrich also guest lectures at the Stellenbosch University Business School and is the co-author of two practical guides on employment law, including Effective Workplace Solutions: Employment Law from a Business Perspective (Juta).

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Note: Prices below are for video add-ons. The seminar fee is billed separately.

    No. of VideosDiscountVideo Add-On Total (Incl. VAT)
    1 Video0%R550
    2 Videos5%R1,045
    3 Videos10%R1,485

    Register online

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    • Legal professionals
    • Human resources practitioners
    • CCMA and bargaining council commissioners
    • Conciliators and arbitrators
    • Employee relations practitioners
    • Employers’ organisations
    • Government ofﬁcials
    • Academics
    • Trade unions

    24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta&#x2019;s 2025 seminar series across SA

    Register online

    Download brochure


    • Read more: Juta, Elizabeth
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Juta and Company
    Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz