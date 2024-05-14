24 years of trusted labour law guidance: Join Juta’s 2025 seminar series across SA

Now in its 24th year, Juta’s Annual Labour Law Update seminar remains a trusted source for legal professionals, HR and labour practitioners, and employers seeking up-to-date guidance on developments in South African labour law.

Presented live by a panel of leading experts and accredited by the SA Board for People Practices (SABPP) for 8 CPD hours, this essential update helps you stay compliant, minimise legal risk, and help you make informed workplace decisions.

Date Venue 20 October 2025 Century City Convention Centre, Cape Town 23 October 2025 Radisson Blu, Port Elizabeth 28 October 2025 NEW Windmill Casino, Bloemfontein 30 October 2025 Coastlands Hotel, Umhlanga 5 November 2025 CSIR Convention Centre, Pretoria 6 November 2025 Maslow Hotel, Sandton

Our panel of experts cover the most important updates in labour legislation and case law:

Individual employment law – Dr John Grogan

Disciplinary procedures: Drafting charges, consequences of unfair hearings, LRA vs BCEA?



Misconduct: Handling dubious sick certificates, substance use, and political activity in the workplace



Automatically unfair dismissals: Cases involving ageing employees and religious observance



Unfair labour practices: Promotion, demotion, benefits, and warnings

Collective labour law - Adv. Craig Bosch

Interpretation and application of collective agreements



Strike-related dismissals: What constitutes a protected strike?



Registration of trade unions and employers’ organisations

Discrimination law – Adv Tanya Venter

Proving discrimination



Arbitrary discrimination



Harassment and bullying



Unequal pay

Retrenchments and transfer of business – Puke Maserumule

Proposed amendments

Codes of Good Practice



Labour Relations Act



Basic Conditions of Employment Act



Employment Equity Regulation

Juta’s Annual Labour Law Update Workbook – with comprehensive notes, case summaries, legislation and commentary

Updated Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 & Regulations Pocket Book One-year e-newsletter subscription to Labour Law Sibergramme providing post-seminar monthly analysis of new labour cases by John Grogan. One-month e-newsletter subscription to LegalBrief Workplace , covering issues relating to labour legislation, litigation, policy and other workplace news. E-certificate of attendance incorporating 8 SABPP CPD hours



*One hamper giveaway per venue

Dr John Grogan is one of South Africa’s most respected labour law authors and practitioners. He has written five leading Juta labour law texts, including Workplace Law and Employment Rights, and regularly publishes, lectures, and practices in labour courts. A former head of the Rhodes University Law Department, he has served as a CCMA senior commissioner, a judge in both the labour and high courts, and continues to conduct arbitrations and edit leading legal publications.

Puke Maserumule is Director at Maserumule Attorneys and Maserumule Corporate Employment Law, with over 34 years' experience in employment law and litigation. He regularly appears in the CCMA, Labour Court, and Labour Appeal Court, and has acted as a Labour Court judge. A sought-after media commentator, he has co-presented the Juta Annual Labour Law Update since 2001.

Tanya Venter is CEO of Tokiso, a senior dispute resolution expert, and an Advocate of the High Court. With 25 years’ experience in mediation and arbitration, she leads national strategy and quality assurance in ADR. Internationally accredited, Tanya has presided over numerous public and private disputes, including cases involving harassment, fraud, and corruption.

Craig Bosch is a labour law advocate at the Cape Bar with extensive experience in dispute resolution. He has served as a senior commissioner at the CCMA and on various bargaining council panels. A former university lecturer and current research associate at NMU, Craig has published widely on labour topics and co-authored key works on employment transfers and labour court reviews.

Registration Category Number of Delegates Price per Delegate (incl. VAT) Standard Registration 1–2 delegates R7,220 Group Discount – 5% 3–10 delegates R6,859 Group Discount – 10% 11–20 delegates R6,498 Group Discount – 20% 21–25 delegates R5,776 Government / Non-Profit Organisations – 20% 1 or more delegates R5,776 Group Discount – Custom rate 26+ delegates Price on request*

*For 26 or more delegates, please contact az.oc.atuj@sranimes for a quote.

Register online

This practical, on-demand video series is designed for HR professionals, operational leaders, and labour law practitioners seeking to navigate complex workplace issues with greater clarity and confidence. Presented by two of South Africa’s leading experts, the series focuses on common sources of employment-related risk and dispute.

Video 1 - Employment Equity in Context of the 2025 Amendments: What they mean for your organisation

This session unpacks the 2025 Employment Equity Act amendments and new regulations, highlighting key implications, risks and opportunities.

Learning outcomes:

Understanding the background to the amendments.



Highlighting some of the key changes.



Assessing the obligations and potential risks for employers.



Effectively implementing the changes.

Video 2 - Contracting in a changing business landscape: What employers need to know

This session explores the legal and practical distinctions between employees, independent contractors and other forms of atypical employment.

Learning outcomes:

Exploring the different types of employment contract.



Illustrating the pros and cons of each contract type with reference to the legal framework.



Identifying common missteps and related risks.

Video 3 - Developing conflict competence

Conflict is unavoidable whenever people are interdependent, but with the right approach, it can be productive.

Learning outcomes:

Differentiating between conflict management and conflict resolution.



Exploring the difference between ‘functional and ‘dysfunctional’ conflicts and the pros and cons of each.



Developing conflict competence at the individual, team and organisational levels.

