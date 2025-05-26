Navigating AI and PoPIA: Juta hosts expert webinar on ethical AI use in South Africa

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries, but how does it align with South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA)?

Join leading experts as we explore how PoPIA compliance can support the responsible and ethical use of AI. We’ll examine AI governance, data protection, and global regulatory developments, including the EU AI Act and South Africa’s National AI Policy Framework.

Expect key insights on what PoPIA compliance means in the AI era, information officers’ responsibilities, and updates from the information regulator, including enforcement actions and guidance notes.

Date: 10 June 2025

Time: 3pm – 5pm (SAST)

Platform: Zoom webinar

Who should attend?

Information officers and compliance professionals



Data protection officers and legal advisors



IT and risk managers overseeing AI and data security



Business leaders navigating AI governance



Privacy and security consultants

Webinar topics:

Global trends in AI, data protection, and privacy laws



Regulatory developments, including the EU AI Act and SA’s AI Policy Framework



The intersection of AI governance and PoPIA compliance



Information officer’s role in AI-driven compliance strategies



Latest updates from the information regulator, including enforcement notices and guidance notes

Ilze Luttig Hattingh – Novation Consulting

Ilze is a regulatory compliance attorney with expertise in risk management and legal clarity. She holds a B.Com LLB from Stellenbosch University and co-authored Over-thinking the Protection of Personal Information Act. She is currently working toward the IAPP AI Governance Professional certification.

Sarah Buerger – Novation Consulting

Sarah is a legal consultant with expertise in intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, and data protection. She holds a Master’s in Intellectual Property Law and a Bachelor of Social Science in Psychology and Law. Her experience includes advising on contract negotiations, promotional compliance, and privacy law.

Johann Steyn – AI for Business

Johann is a human-centred AI advocate and thought leader. A prolific writer, speaker, and educator, he helps organisations understand and implement AI technologies responsibly. He is a working group member contributing to South Africa’s national AI strategy development.

Nerushka Bowan – AI author and founder of the LITT Institute

Nerushka is a pioneer in AI law and legal innovation, helping professionals navigate emerging technologies responsibly. She is the founder of the LITT Institute, leading initiatives such as the #GenAI Legal Accelerator and Legal Innovation Accelerator courses. Host of the Brains, Bubbly & Beyond podcast, Nerushka is also the author of Generative AI for the Future-Ready Lawyer (Juta, 2025).

Don't miss this essential webinar to stay ahead of AI regulations, understand your compliance responsibilities, and gain practical insights from industry experts.

