ICT Technology

Navigating AI and PoPIA: Juta hosts expert webinar on ethical AI use in South Africa

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries, but how does it align with South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA)?
26 May 2025
Navigating AI and PoPIA: Juta hosts expert webinar on ethical AI use in South Africa

Join leading experts as we explore how PoPIA compliance can support the responsible and ethical use of AI. We’ll examine AI governance, data protection, and global regulatory developments, including the EU AI Act and South Africa’s National AI Policy Framework.

Expect key insights on what PoPIA compliance means in the AI era, information officers’ responsibilities, and updates from the information regulator, including enforcement actions and guidance notes.

Date: 10 June 2025
Time: 3pm – 5pm (SAST)
Platform: Zoom webinar
Your fee: R700 incl. VAT. Book 10 or more delegates and qualify for a corporate discount. Contact az.oc.atuj@sranimes for more information.

Who should attend?

  • Information officers and compliance professionals
  • Data protection officers and legal advisors
  • IT and risk managers overseeing AI and data security
  • Business leaders navigating AI governance
  • Privacy and security consultants

Webinar topics:

  • Global trends in AI, data protection, and privacy laws
  • Regulatory developments, including the EU AI Act and SA’s AI Policy Framework
  • The intersection of AI governance and PoPIA compliance
  • Information officer’s role in AI-driven compliance strategies
  • Latest updates from the information regulator, including enforcement notices and guidance notes

Included in your registration fee:

Register now.

Ilze Luttig Hattingh – Novation Consulting

Ilze is a regulatory compliance attorney with expertise in risk management and legal clarity. She holds a B.Com LLB from Stellenbosch University and co-authored Over-thinking the Protection of Personal Information Act. She is currently working toward the IAPP AI Governance Professional certification.

Sarah Buerger – Novation Consulting

Sarah is a legal consultant with expertise in intellectual property, mergers and acquisitions, and data protection. She holds a Master’s in Intellectual Property Law and a Bachelor of Social Science in Psychology and Law. Her experience includes advising on contract negotiations, promotional compliance, and privacy law.

Johann Steyn – AI for Business

Johann is a human-centred AI advocate and thought leader. A prolific writer, speaker, and educator, he helps organisations understand and implement AI technologies responsibly. He is a working group member contributing to South Africa’s national AI strategy development.

Nerushka Bowan – AI author and founder of the LITT Institute

Nerushka is a pioneer in AI law and legal innovation, helping professionals navigate emerging technologies responsibly. She is the founder of the LITT Institute, leading initiatives such as the #GenAI Legal Accelerator and Legal Innovation Accelerator courses. Host of the Brains, Bubbly & Beyond podcast, Nerushka is also the author of Generative AI for the Future-Ready Lawyer (Juta, 2025).

Don't miss this essential webinar to stay ahead of AI regulations, understand your compliance responsibilities, and gain practical insights from industry experts.

Contact us: Paula Whitaker 083 259 3452 or +27(21) 659 2408.

Register now.

Juta and Company
Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.
