Navigating PoPIA compliance: Lessons from the regulator’s enforcement notices

Over the past 18 months, the Information Regulator of South Africa has issued several enforcement notices, shedding light on key compliance challenges for businesses. These notices are more than just warnings – they serve as critical lessons for organisations striving to stay on the right side of data protection laws. If your organisation is working to navigate the complexities of PoPIA, now is the time to learn from these cases and ensure you don't repeat the mistakes of others.

Webinar highlights

Causes and prevention: Discover the root causes behind these enforcement notices and gain practical advice on how to prevent similar issues in your organisation.



Breach rectifications: Learn what corrective actions responsible parties were required to take, and how you can apply these lessons to your own business practices.



Compliance assessments: Prepare your organisation for a PoPIA compliance assessment by understanding the key elements needed to pass, including policies, procedures, consents, PIIAs, and employee training.



Direct marketing guidance: Explore the regulator’s guidance on direct marketing. Whether it’s published before the webinar or not, we’ll discuss current insights and what businesses should expect moving forward.

This webinar will feature a keynote address by Advocate Pansy Tlakula, chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa. Compliance experts Elizabeth de Stadler and Ilze Luttig Hattingh from Novation Consulting (Pty) Ltd will lead the PoPIA Talk, offering their deep expertise on how to navigate these enforcement issues and ensure your compliance strategy is robust.

Attendee perks

All attendees will receive two weeks of free access to Juta PoPIA Portal – a comprehensive online tool designed to keep businesses up to date with the latest in PoPIA compliance. The portal includes guidance documents, case law, and expert commentary, all aimed at helping you navigate complex data protection laws with confidence. Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to subscribe and receive an additional three months of access on us.

Whether you're a legal professional, compliance officer, or business leader, this is an opportunity to gain practical insights, learn from real-world enforcement cases, and fortify your organisation’s compliance strategy.

