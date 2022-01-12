Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Sub-editor Durban
- Production Manager Johannesburg, Cape Town
- Editor Johannesburg
- Journalist - B2B Johannesburg
- Brand Manager South Africa
- Traffic Coordinator Johannesburg, Cape Town
- Graphic Designer Vereeniging
- Copywriter and Editor South Africa
- Food Editor Cape Town
- Editorial Intern - African Insider Cape Town
Navigating PoPIA compliance: Lessons from the regulator’s enforcement notices
Our upcoming free webinar on 8 October 2024, brought to you by Juta & Company and Novation Consulting, will delve into these enforcement notices and provide you with actionable guidance on how to strengthen your compliance efforts.
Webinar highlights
Causes and prevention: Discover the root causes behind these enforcement notices and gain practical advice on how to prevent similar issues in your organisation.
Breach rectifications: Learn what corrective actions responsible parties were required to take, and how you can apply these lessons to your own business practices.
Compliance assessments: Prepare your organisation for a PoPIA compliance assessment by understanding the key elements needed to pass, including policies, procedures, consents, PIIAs, and employee training.
Direct marketing guidance: Explore the regulator’s guidance on direct marketing. Whether it’s published before the webinar or not, we’ll discuss current insights and what businesses should expect moving forward.
This webinar will feature a keynote address by Advocate Pansy Tlakula, chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa. Compliance experts Elizabeth de Stadler and Ilze Luttig Hattingh from Novation Consulting (Pty) Ltd will lead the PoPIA Talk, offering their deep expertise on how to navigate these enforcement issues and ensure your compliance strategy is robust.
Attendee perks
All attendees will receive two weeks of free access to Juta PoPIA Portal – a comprehensive online tool designed to keep businesses up to date with the latest in PoPIA compliance. The portal includes guidance documents, case law, and expert commentary, all aimed at helping you navigate complex data protection laws with confidence. Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to subscribe and receive an additional three months of access on us.
Whether you're a legal professional, compliance officer, or business leader, this is an opportunity to gain practical insights, learn from real-world enforcement cases, and fortify your organisation’s compliance strategy.
Event details
Date: 8 October 2024
Time: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
Where: Online (Zoom)
Register here to secure your spot in this must-attend event.
- Juta acquires Contractzone and Litigator to expand legal tech solutions07 Oct 12:46
- Empowered to lead06 Sep 11:37
- Juta Webinar: Demystifying South Africa's two-pot retirement system09 Jul 10:37
- Juta and Bowmans launch tax podcast series14 May 15:08
- Introducing a podcast series sharing wisdom of some of South Africa's "legal luminaries"15 Aug 09:27