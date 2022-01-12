Marketing & Media Publishing
    Navigating PoPIA compliance: Lessons from the regulator’s enforcement notices

    Issued by Juta and Company
    8 Oct 2024
    8 Oct 2024
    Over the past 18 months, the Information Regulator of South Africa has issued several enforcement notices, shedding light on key compliance challenges for businesses. These notices are more than just warnings – they serve as critical lessons for organisations striving to stay on the right side of data protection laws. If your organisation is working to navigate the complexities of PoPIA, now is the time to learn from these cases and ensure you don't repeat the mistakes of others.
    Navigating PoPIA compliance: Lessons from the regulator&#x2019;s enforcement notices

    Our upcoming free webinar on 8 October 2024, brought to you by Juta & Company and Novation Consulting, will delve into these enforcement notices and provide you with actionable guidance on how to strengthen your compliance efforts.

    Webinar highlights

    • Causes and prevention: Discover the root causes behind these enforcement notices and gain practical advice on how to prevent similar issues in your organisation.

    • Breach rectifications: Learn what corrective actions responsible parties were required to take, and how you can apply these lessons to your own business practices.

    • Compliance assessments: Prepare your organisation for a PoPIA compliance assessment by understanding the key elements needed to pass, including policies, procedures, consents, PIIAs, and employee training.

    • Direct marketing guidance: Explore the regulator’s guidance on direct marketing. Whether it’s published before the webinar or not, we’ll discuss current insights and what businesses should expect moving forward.

    This webinar will feature a keynote address by Advocate Pansy Tlakula, chairperson of the Information Regulator of South Africa. Compliance experts Elizabeth de Stadler and Ilze Luttig Hattingh from Novation Consulting (Pty) Ltd will lead the PoPIA Talk, offering their deep expertise on how to navigate these enforcement issues and ensure your compliance strategy is robust.

    Attendee perks

    All attendees will receive two weeks of free access to Juta PoPIA Portal – a comprehensive online tool designed to keep businesses up to date with the latest in PoPIA compliance. The portal includes guidance documents, case law, and expert commentary, all aimed at helping you navigate complex data protection laws with confidence. Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to subscribe and receive an additional three months of access on us.

    Whether you're a legal professional, compliance officer, or business leader, this is an opportunity to gain practical insights, learn from real-world enforcement cases, and fortify your organisation’s compliance strategy.

    Event details

    Date: 8 October 2024
    Time: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
    Where: Online (Zoom)
    Register here to secure your spot in this must-attend event.

    Juta and Company
    Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.
