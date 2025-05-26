Legal Law Practice
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Juta and CompanyBizcommunity.comMultiChoiceCapital LegacyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Legal Law Practice

    Juta launches Quantum Quest: A game-changer in legal research and damages calculation

    Juta proudly announces the launch of Quantum Quest, a revolutionary digital tool that redefines how legal professionals approach case law research and damages calculations.
    Issued by Juta and Company
    26 May 2025
    26 May 2025
    Juta launches Quantum Quest: A game-changer in legal research and damages calculation

    "Welcome to the future of legal innovation with Quantum Quest," said Juta and Company CEO Brian Wafawarowa at the product unveiling. "Imagine having comprehensive case law summaries and a cutting-edge damages calculator at your fingertips."

    As the latest addition to Juta’s renowned Damages series, Quantum Quest offers instant, on-the-go research capabilities. Users can access case law summaries spanning an impressive 78 years, with intuitive search functionality by injury type or case name, and the ability to compare historical award figures to current values.

    "Our cutting-edge damages calculator allows users to quickly assess claim projection figures based on historic CPI rates — without leaving the platform," Brian explained. Designed for ultimate flexibility, Quantum Quest is available on both mobile and web platforms, offering unmatched accessibility and convenience.

    With interactive sorting for awards and quick access to comprehensive case summaries, users can now conduct claims research like never before. The platform's sleek, user-friendly design ensures effortless navigation, making in-depth legal research more efficient and accessible than ever.

    "Quantum Quest is a revolution in legal innovation, perfectly complementing Juta’s iconic Quantum of Bodily Damages & Fatal Injuries 8-volume set and the annual Quick Guide," Brian concluded. "Join us in this quantum leap into the future of legal research."

    To learn more or explore Quantum Quest, visit www.juta.co.za/quantumquest.

    About Juta

    Juta has been a trusted name in South African publishing for over 170 years, providing authoritative legal and academic content in both print and digital formats. In addition to its respected publications, Juta offers innovative legal tech solutions such as Jutastat Evolve, Practical Insights, and Legalbrief. The recent acquisition of Contractzone and Litigator, has expanded Juta’s offerings to include automated legal workflows and practice tools.

    Juta’s solutions support legal and non-legal professionals with tools that drive compliance, governance, and risk management. As a Level 1 BBBEE contributor, Juta remains at the forefront of legal information and technology innovation in South Africa.

    Read more: Juta, Brian Wafawarowa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Juta and Company
    Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz