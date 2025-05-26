Juta launches Quantum Quest: A game-changer in legal research and damages calculation

Juta proudly announces the launch of Quantum Quest, a revolutionary digital tool that redefines how legal professionals approach case law research and damages calculations.

"Welcome to the future of legal innovation with Quantum Quest," said Juta and Company CEO Brian Wafawarowa at the product unveiling. "Imagine having comprehensive case law summaries and a cutting-edge damages calculator at your fingertips."

As the latest addition to Juta’s renowned Damages series, Quantum Quest offers instant, on-the-go research capabilities. Users can access case law summaries spanning an impressive 78 years, with intuitive search functionality by injury type or case name, and the ability to compare historical award figures to current values.

"Our cutting-edge damages calculator allows users to quickly assess claim projection figures based on historic CPI rates — without leaving the platform," Brian explained. Designed for ultimate flexibility, Quantum Quest is available on both mobile and web platforms, offering unmatched accessibility and convenience.

With interactive sorting for awards and quick access to comprehensive case summaries, users can now conduct claims research like never before. The platform's sleek, user-friendly design ensures effortless navigation, making in-depth legal research more efficient and accessible than ever.

"Quantum Quest is a revolution in legal innovation, perfectly complementing Juta’s iconic Quantum of Bodily Damages & Fatal Injuries 8-volume set and the annual Quick Guide," Brian concluded. "Join us in this quantum leap into the future of legal research."

To learn more or explore Quantum Quest, visit www.juta.co.za/quantumquest.

About Juta

Juta has been a trusted name in South African publishing for over 170 years, providing authoritative legal and academic content in both print and digital formats. In addition to its respected publications, Juta offers innovative legal tech solutions such as Jutastat Evolve, Practical Insights, and Legalbrief. The recent acquisition of Contractzone and Litigator, has expanded Juta’s offerings to include automated legal workflows and practice tools.

Juta’s solutions support legal and non-legal professionals with tools that drive compliance, governance, and risk management. As a Level 1 BBBEE contributor, Juta remains at the forefront of legal information and technology innovation in South Africa.



