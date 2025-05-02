ICT Software
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comTopco MediaDomains.co.zaBET SoftwareRocketseedThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ICT Software

Juta and Compli-Serve launch CryptoCompliNEWS – a compliance game-changer

Juta and Company, a recognised leader in legal and regulatory intelligence, in partnership with compliance consultancy Compli-Serve, proudly announces the launch of CryptoCompliNEWS – a specialised compliance news and intelligence service focused on digital assets and the crypto regulatory environment.
Issued by Juta and Company
2 May 2025
2 May 2025
Juta and Compli-Serve launch CryptoCompliNEWS &#x2013; a compliance game-changer

In addition, the partners have introduced CompliNEWS Plus, a comprehensive subscription bundle that combines CryptoCompliNEWS with CompliNEWS Financial Services Intelligence Watch, offering an all-in-one compliance solution for financial service providers (FSPs).

With the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) now enforcing enhanced compliance requirements for crypto asset FSPs, key individuals, and representatives, timely, accurate and practical insights are more essential than ever.

CryptoCompliNEWS provides financial professionals with bi-weekly expert insights, breaking regulatory updates, and actionable analysis, helping them stay compliant while earning FSCA-approved CPD hours. Subscribers also gain access to in-depth expert commentary and compliance guidance, along with structured content accredited for FSCA CPD in crypto-related topics.

CompliNEWS Plus enhances this offering by incorporating weekly updates via Financial Services Intelligence Watch, the flagship product of CompliNEWS. This service delivers curated news, regulatory updates, and expert analysis, ensuring professionals stay informed about legislative changes, enforcement actions, compliance trends, and anti-money laundering developments.

Additionally, CompliNEWS Plus includes monthly Ethics & Practice Standards content and provides full CPD coverage across Crypto, Technical, and Ethics categories, making it a comprehensive regulatory intelligence solution.

"The regulatory landscape for crypto assets is evolving rapidly, and professionals need reliable, up-to-date intelligence to remain compliant and competitive. CryptoCompliNEWS and CompliNEWS Plus provide an essential resource, combining expert analysis with verified CPD opportunities to empower financial professionals in this dynamic sector," says Edmund Beerwinkel, chief content and product officer at Juta. 

“With the FSCA’s crypto licensing regime now fully operational, firms must stay on top of emerging regulatory expectations and evolving risks in the digital asset space. CryptoCompliNEWS enables compliance professionals to do just that – with insightful updates, practical tools, and FSCA-recognised CPD, all in one place. It’s an essential resource for any firm serious about crypto compliance,” says James George, chief compliance manager at Compli-Serve.

To mark the launch, Juta is offering an exclusive early bird discount for new subscribers and existing CompliNEWS customers who upgrade before 15 May 2025.

For more information or to subscribe at the early bird discount click here.

Share this article
NextOptions
Juta and Company
Established in 1853, Juta and Company (Pty) Ltd is South Africa's leading academic and law publisher trusted for quality academic, legal, professional and school publications in print and electronic format.
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz