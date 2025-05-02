Juta and Compli-Serve launch CryptoCompliNEWS – a compliance game-changer

Juta and Company, a recognised leader in legal and regulatory intelligence, in partnership with compliance consultancy Compli-Serve, proudly announces the launch of CryptoCompliNEWS – a specialised compliance news and intelligence service focused on digital assets and the crypto regulatory environment.

In addition, the partners have introduced CompliNEWS Plus, a comprehensive subscription bundle that combines CryptoCompliNEWS with CompliNEWS Financial Services Intelligence Watch, offering an all-in-one compliance solution for financial service providers (FSPs).

With the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) now enforcing enhanced compliance requirements for crypto asset FSPs, key individuals, and representatives, timely, accurate and practical insights are more essential than ever.

CryptoCompliNEWS provides financial professionals with bi-weekly expert insights, breaking regulatory updates, and actionable analysis, helping them stay compliant while earning FSCA-approved CPD hours. Subscribers also gain access to in-depth expert commentary and compliance guidance, along with structured content accredited for FSCA CPD in crypto-related topics.

CompliNEWS Plus enhances this offering by incorporating weekly updates via Financial Services Intelligence Watch, the flagship product of CompliNEWS. This service delivers curated news, regulatory updates, and expert analysis, ensuring professionals stay informed about legislative changes, enforcement actions, compliance trends, and anti-money laundering developments.

Additionally, CompliNEWS Plus includes monthly Ethics & Practice Standards content and provides full CPD coverage across Crypto, Technical, and Ethics categories, making it a comprehensive regulatory intelligence solution.

"The regulatory landscape for crypto assets is evolving rapidly, and professionals need reliable, up-to-date intelligence to remain compliant and competitive. CryptoCompliNEWS and CompliNEWS Plus provide an essential resource, combining expert analysis with verified CPD opportunities to empower financial professionals in this dynamic sector," says Edmund Beerwinkel, chief content and product officer at Juta.

“With the FSCA’s crypto licensing regime now fully operational, firms must stay on top of emerging regulatory expectations and evolving risks in the digital asset space. CryptoCompliNEWS enables compliance professionals to do just that – with insightful updates, practical tools, and FSCA-recognised CPD, all in one place. It’s an essential resource for any firm serious about crypto compliance,” says James George, chief compliance manager at Compli-Serve.

To mark the launch, Juta is offering an exclusive early bird discount for new subscribers and existing CompliNEWS customers who upgrade before 15 May 2025.

For more information or to subscribe at the early bird discount click here.



