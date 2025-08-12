Zulaikha Patel joins Newzroom Afrika's AM Report

Activist Zulaikha Patel will now be contributing to a new segment on Newzroom Afrika's AM Report.

Zulaikha Patel.

AM Report will be anchored by Iman Rappetti, Arabile Gumede and Vaylen Kirtley, with Patel contributing to their work.

In a key appointment, esteemed politics veteran Vuyo Mvoko takes the reins as political economy editor, bringing a wealth of insight, in-depth knowledge and a probing interview style to the role.

Mvoko will also anchor Newsfeed PM from 15h00 to 17h00, Monday to Thursday with Thabo Mdluli taking over from Friday to Sunday.

Newsfeed AM from 09h00 to 12h00 will now be anchored by Michelle Craig, while Daytime Update from 12h00 to 15h00 will be anchored by Stephen Grootes and Katlego Msomi, who will alternate.

“These changes are designed to refresh Newzroom Afrika’s programming, using our own homegrown talent, as part of our focus on continuous evolution with our viewers at the centre,” said editor-in-chief, Mapi Mhlangu.

“We have exciting plans for the coming year and these changes set the platform for Newzroom Afrika’s continued growth.”