South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Association for Communication and AdvertisingMoonsportDentsuBroad MediaAdvertising Media ForumJacaranda FMKena OutdoorOffernetAlgoa FMPnetPenquinAfrica Film Finance ForumPrimedia BroadcastingVicinity MediaTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Zulaikha Patel joins Newzroom Afrika's AM Report

    12 Aug 2025
    12 Aug 2025
    Activist Zulaikha Patel will now be contributing to a new segment on Newzroom Afrika's AM Report.
    Zulaikha Patel.
    Zulaikha Patel.

    AM Report will be anchored by Iman Rappetti, Arabile Gumede and Vaylen Kirtley, with Patel contributing to their work.

    In a key appointment, esteemed politics veteran Vuyo Mvoko takes the reins as political economy editor, bringing a wealth of insight, in-depth knowledge and a probing interview style to the role.

    Mvoko will also anchor Newsfeed PM from 15h00 to 17h00, Monday to Thursday with Thabo Mdluli taking over from Friday to Sunday.

    Newsfeed AM from 09h00 to 12h00 will now be anchored by Michelle Craig, while Daytime Update from 12h00 to 15h00 will be anchored by Stephen Grootes and Katlego Msomi, who will alternate.

    “These changes are designed to refresh Newzroom Afrika’s programming, using our own homegrown talent, as part of our focus on continuous evolution with our viewers at the centre,” said editor-in-chief, Mapi Mhlangu.

    “We have exciting plans for the coming year and these changes set the platform for Newzroom Afrika’s continued growth.”

    Read more: news, segment, anchor, TV, NewzRoom Afrika
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz