Trending
Show more
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- Media Planning Manager Cape Town
- Paid Advertising Specialist Pretoria
- Web Content Editor Johannesburg
- Afrikaans Journalist Centurion
- Sales Representative Pretoria
- Data Operations Specialist / Media Data Coordinator Cape Town
- Digital Media Sales Strategist - Media Sales House Johannesburg
- Junior Production Coordinator Countrywide
- Brand Strategist Cape Town
- Designer Cape Town
The killing of the Al Jazeera journalists by Israeli forces in Gaza
The Southern African Freelancers’ Association (Safrea) is deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent killing of journalists in Gaza. These people were in a conflict zone to carry out their professional duty of reporting and documenting events, not to serve any political purpose.
As a community of freelance media professionals, we uphold the principle that journalists must be free to work without fear of violence, intimidation, or reprisal. Targeting members of the press - a whether deliberate or through disregard for their safety - undermines the essential role of journalism in informing the public.
We extend our condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives, and renew our call for the protection of all journalists working in conflict zones around the world.
Safrea is the Southern African Freelancers Association. We provide advocacy, support and resources to freelancers in the media and communications industry, and provide tools, training and networking to freelance professionals.
- The killing of the Al Jazeera journalists by Israeli forces in Gaza12 Aug 10:43
- New Safrea leadership targets growth and greater support for freelancers31 Jul 14:28
- Safrea unveils updated Advocacy Framework11 Sep 15:38
- New exco ready to take Safrea forward10 Aug 10:00
- Safrea joins the call to halt attacks on journalists in KZN21 Jun 11:28