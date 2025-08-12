The killing of the Al Jazeera journalists by Israeli forces in Gaza

The Southern African Freelancers’ Association (Safrea) is deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent killing of journalists in Gaza. These people were in a conflict zone to carry out their professional duty of reporting and documenting events, not to serve any political purpose.

As a community of freelance media professionals, we uphold the principle that journalists must be free to work without fear of violence, intimidation, or reprisal. Targeting members of the press - a whether deliberate or through disregard for their safety - undermines the essential role of journalism in informing the public.

We extend our condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives, and renew our call for the protection of all journalists working in conflict zones around the world.



