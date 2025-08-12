South Africa
    The killing of the Al Jazeera journalists by Israeli forces in Gaza

    The Southern African Freelancers’ Association (Safrea) is deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent killing of journalists in Gaza. These people were in a conflict zone to carry out their professional duty of reporting and documenting events, not to serve any political purpose.
    Issued by Safrea
    12 Aug 2025
    12 Aug 2025

    As a community of freelance media professionals, we uphold the principle that journalists must be free to work without fear of violence, intimidation, or reprisal. Targeting members of the press - a whether deliberate or through disregard for their safety - undermines the essential role of journalism in informing the public.

    We extend our condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives, and renew our call for the protection of all journalists working in conflict zones around the world.

    Safrea
    Safrea is the Southern African Freelancers Association. We provide advocacy, support and resources to freelancers in the media and communications industry, and provide tools, training and networking to freelance professionals.
