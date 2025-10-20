Safrea launches 2025 Freelance Rates Survey to map industry realities

The Southern African Freelancers' Association (Safrea) has launched its annual Freelance Rates Survey – a useful tool to obtain an accurate picture of what media, communications, and related freelancers are earning in the country.

Safrea invites all freelancers, members or not, to participate. The results are an invaluable snapshot of the freelance economy and serve as a benchmark for calculating reasonable, competitive rates in the year ahead.

“Freelancers are the lifeblood of Southern Africa's communications and creative industries," says Nathi Gule, Chair of Safrea. "Their contribution is too frequently devalued or misunderstood. This survey helps us paint a shared story – one informed by data – of the value of freelancers and their struggles. The more voices, the stronger the story."

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

Results will be published in Safrea's upcoming 2025 Rates Report, a trusted source used by freelancers, clients and agencies to guide fair pay and enable them to negotiate accordingly.

Responses close on 20 November 2025.

Take the survey here: Safrea Rates Survey

Call az.oc.aerfas@nimda or az.oc.aerfas@riahc for media queries or to learn more about the activities of Safrea in advancing and advocating for freelancers, or visit www.safrea.co.za.