New Safrea leadership targets growth and greater support for freelancers

At its Annual General Meeting in July 2025, the Southern African Freelancers’ Association (Safrea) elected a new executive committee and oversight committee to lead the organisation into a new chapter focused on growth, collaboration and strategic development.

Re-elected to lead Safrea for a second term were:

Nathi Gule (chair), who will also lead Safrea's strategic relations portfolio



Kay Johnstone (vice-chair), who is responsible for governance



Hush Naidoo (treasurer)

These officers form the Safrea management committee, which is responsible for the strategic leadership of the association, day-to-day operations and major fundraising efforts.

The newly elected portfolio leads are:

Kate Thompson Davy – Advocacy



Rachael Naidu-Valantine and Lyse Comins – Professional development



Deryn Graham – Membership



Mkhululi Chimoio – Communications

The regional chairs supporting member engagement across the country are:

Iza Grek (Gauteng South)



Marielle Tappan (Gauteng North)



Noni Sophe (Western Cape)



Keaobaka Morwe (Emerging Regions)



Mandi Smallhorne (SASJA representative)

The oversight committee consists of:

Whitemore Ngwira (Convener), Lynne Smit, Solly Moeng and Lize Hayward.

Commitment to growth

Chairperson Nathi Gule, an experienced freelancer based in Eswatini, recognised the active participation of members in the AGM and elections:

“This commitment shows that the freelancers believe in the values of Safrea and want to see the association grow”

Looking to the future, Gule reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to expansion:

“I would like to thank the faith shown by the members in re-electing me as chair. We laid the foundation in the first year. Now our focus is on growth. We want to strengthen partnerships with like-minded organisations and expand our reach to support more freelancers in the media and communications sector – especially at a time when digital development is reshaping our industry.”

Gule also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing oversight committee members Adrian Galley and Ray Joseph, as well as former executive committee members.

“Every contribution has been valuable, even from those who have only served part of their term. I welcome our new team who bring rich experience, qualifications and a passion to serve with excellence.”

Guided by the input of members

Gule emphasised that the leadership will continue to respond to members' needs:

“We have listened to members through our Think Tank and other forums. These insights, along with our Business Implementation Framework, will help us support freelancers more effectively.”

He concluded with a quote from Henry Ford:

“Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.”

Gule stressed that Safrea’s new leadership is committed to upholding Safrea's core values and driving positive change for freelancers across the Southern African region.

For more information, visit www.safrea.co.za.



