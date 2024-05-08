Industries

    Safrea elects new leadership

    8 Jul 2024
    8 Jul 2024
    The Southern African Freelancers’ Association (Safrea) has elected a new Executive Committee and Oversight Committee.
    (Image supplied) The Southern African Freelancers’ Association (Safrea) has elected a new Executive Committee, with chairperson: Nathi Gule
    (Image supplied) The Southern African Freelancers' Association (Safrea) has elected a new Executive Committee, with chairperson: Nathi Gule

    Elected at its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) the new leadership will lead the organisation into its next chapter of growth and development.

    The newly elected office-bearers of Safrea are chairperson: Nathi Gule, vice-chairperson: Kay Johnstone and treasurer, Hush Naidoo.

    The portfolio leads are Mandi Smallhorne - SASJA representative, Gudrun Kaiser - professional development, Safeeyah Kharsany - Communications, and Ntsiki Jacobs - membership.

    Katy Katopodis' PRCA Ethics & Practices Board appointment underscores its critical role
    Katy Katopodis' PRCA Ethics & Practices Board appointment underscores its critical role

    8 May 2024

    Oversight Committee

    The Oversight Committee consists of Adrian Galley (Convenor), Lynne Smit, Raymond Joseph and Whitemore Ngwira.

    Strive for an improved Safrea

    Gule, a seasoned freelancer based in Eswatini, said his leadership approach was established on the principles of innovation, transparency, accountability, teamwork and good governance ethics.

    In his statement following the appointments, Gule expressed his gratitude to committee members for their active participation and commitment to Safrea’s mission. “I thank each member for their dedication and willingness to contribute their expertise and services towards Safrea.”

    Source: © 123rf The mandarins of government communication cannot afford to be bystanders in the evolving narrative of SA's maturing democracy says Motalatale Modiba, chief director communication: Gauteng Department of Health
    Reassessing government communication in the evolving narrative of SA's maturing democracy

      3 days

    He went on to thank the previous Exco team for their contribution during their term of office.

    Addressing Safrea members directly, Gule adds, “ I extend my best wishes to all of you in your freelance careers. Thank you for entrusting this new team with the responsibility to strive for an improved Safrea.”

    The new leadership team will uphold Safrea’s values and work diligently towards enhancing support for freelance professionals across the Southern African region.

    Read more: media, freelancers, SAFREA, Lynne Smit, Raymond Joseph, Southern African Freelancers’ Association, executive committee, freelance writers, oversight committee, Mandi Smallhorne
