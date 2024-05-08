Safrea elects new leadership

The Southern African Freelancers’ Association (Safrea) has elected a new Executive Committee and Oversight Committee.

Elected at its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) the new leadership will lead the organisation into its next chapter of growth and development.

The newly elected office-bearers of Safrea are chairperson: Nathi Gule, vice-chairperson: Kay Johnstone and treasurer, Hush Naidoo.

The portfolio leads are Mandi Smallhorne - SASJA representative, Gudrun Kaiser - professional development, Safeeyah Kharsany - Communications, and Ntsiki Jacobs - membership.

Oversight Committee

The Oversight Committee consists of Adrian Galley (Convenor), Lynne Smit, Raymond Joseph and Whitemore Ngwira.

Strive for an improved Safrea

Gule, a seasoned freelancer based in Eswatini, said his leadership approach was established on the principles of innovation, transparency, accountability, teamwork and good governance ethics.

In his statement following the appointments, Gule expressed his gratitude to committee members for their active participation and commitment to Safrea’s mission. “I thank each member for their dedication and willingness to contribute their expertise and services towards Safrea.”

He went on to thank the previous Exco team for their contribution during their term of office.

Addressing Safrea members directly, Gule adds, “ I extend my best wishes to all of you in your freelance careers. Thank you for entrusting this new team with the responsibility to strive for an improved Safrea.”

The new leadership team will uphold Safrea’s values and work diligently towards enhancing support for freelance professionals across the Southern African region.