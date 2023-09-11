Safrea unveils updated Advocacy Framework

A drive to strengthen the Southern African freelance community.

Lionel Krieger, Safrea’s head of Advocacy

Safrea (Southern African Freelancers' Association) is proud to present its updated Advocacy Framework, a strategic blueprint aimed at enhancing the status of freelancers in the media and communication industry. “We invite our stakeholders to join us in creating a conducive work environment for Southern African freelancers – the backbone of the gig economy and many modern industries,” said Lionel Krieger, recently elected head of Advocacy on Safrea’s Exco.

“Through Safrea's Advocacy Framework, we're setting the stage for a brighter, more secure future for these professionals. The framework, which forms part of Safrea’s business strategy, is a testament to the organisation's dedication to the freelance community. By bridging gaps with stakeholders, Safrea aims to ensure freelancers receive the recognition, fair compensation, and favourable conditions they deserve.”

Focus areas of the framework Government: Safrea accentuates the socio-economic benefits of a harmonious relationship between the government and freelancers, advocating for policies that mutually benefit both parties.

Business community: The framework emphasises the significance of collaborative relationships between businesses and freelancers, promoting mutual respect, fair compensation, and open dialogue.

Strategic partnerships: Safrea is eager to build and improve alliances with strategic partners, such as ASAIB (Association of Southern African Indexers & Bibliographers), PEAR (Professional Evaluation and Research), PEG (Professional Editors' Guild), SAGA (South African Guild of Actors), SAPP (South African Professional Photographers), SASFED (South African Screen Federation), SASJA (South African Science Journalists' Association), SATI (South African Translators Institute) and more.

Freelancing: A strategic necessity and future workforce

Freelancing plays a crucial role in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and the gig economy, representing a dynamic shift in the way we work. In this era of technological advancements, automation, and connectivity, traditional employment models are evolving. Freelancers offer agility and expertise, enabling companies to tap into specialised skills on-demand. This flexibility empowers individuals to craft their careers, embracing diverse projects and income streams.

Moreover, freelancers often pioneer innovation, contributing to the gig economy's vibrant community. As businesses adapt to the digital landscape, freelancers act as catalysts, driving efficiency and competitiveness. In the 4IR, freelancing is not just a choice but a strategic necessity.

Reaching out to stakeholders

Hush Naidoo, chairman of Safrea, remarked: “Our updated framework is more than just a document; it's a reflection of our vision for freelancers in Southern Africa. Collaborative growth is the future, and we're here to pave the way. We will reach out to relevant stakeholders soon to give life to the Advocacy Framework.”

What is a freelancer?

Freelancers are self-employed individuals who provide services on a contractual and project-by-project basis. Independent in nature, they set their own schedules and manage their financial commitments, including taxes and expenses. Their expertise spans across diverse sectors, from writing and graphic design to programming and marketing. The freelance model not only empowers individuals, but also plays a vital role in job creation and social upliftment.



