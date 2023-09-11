BehindtheSelfie: Alairstar Haarhoof, owner and CEO of Just Design

Since then, Haarhoof has been an unwavering force at the helm of Just Design, driving the agency for over two decades, with its influence stretching from South Africa to the vibrant city of London.
Over the years, Haarhoof has had the privilege of collaborating with an impressive portfolio of global liquor and tobacco brands, leaving a noticeable mark on the industry. Additionally, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found partner agencies, Epic Lion and Innovatr, further cementing his position as an inspiration in the creative landscape.
However, what truly sets Alastair apart is his relentless focus on the future. With an insatiable hunger for creativity and innovation, he strives to propel Just Design into becoming a global industry leader — a beacon that empowers clients to construct the prosperous brands of tomorrow.
Well, I think the first thing that we must remember is that as a nation, and more broadly a continent, we are brimming with amazing, well-respected talent. So being an African creative, in my opinion, means being part of this exciting movement where culture and talent intersect in incredibly unique ways. Our creativity is highly regarded, and I think that bodes well for the future.
Not in the creative industry! I graduated with a BCom in Finance fully expecting to immerse myself in it. In fact, I wanted to focus on corporate finance or trading but after the first year of my internship I knew that it wasn’t for me.
My father was a creative and needed my help servicing clients in his agency. Before I knew it, I was a budding account executive, and the rest is history. I learn every day and wouldn’t change any of it.
That is a good question! To be completely honest, it comes and goes in waves but most of my inspiration comes from reading books and traveling. I love roaming through the duty-free sections of airports en route to new and exciting destinations. I’m also fortunate enough to work with an extremely talented and dynamic team that challenge me every day.
It has been quite an experience! I’ve learnt countless lessons and been through my fair share of peaks and troughs. What as been wonderful though, has been getting to know some of the most interesting and inspirational people. They’ve helped me wake up every day loving my job and kept me feeling energised and passionate. There is obviously still plenty to achieve. There are offices to open and new markets to explore and the thought of that keeps me going.
I think opening our first offices in Johannesburg and London would be high up there. Launching Epic Lion and Innovatr were also milestones for me. And pitching alongside the top global agencies is proof that we are doing the right thing – thanks to the team that I am lucky enough to lead and work with.
Well, I love reading so now I’m reading Cathedral of the Wild by Boyd Varty; Stillness is Key by Ryan Holiday; Discipline is Destiny by Ryan Holiday and Surrounded by idiots by Thomas Erikson.
I am an outdoor fanatic, so I love being outdoors running in the mountains and spending time in nature. I’ve been known to play the odd game of golf and do some surfing, but my favourite thing is spending time with my family.
In the short term, we are perfecting our “Idea to Shelf” philosophy with our local and global clients. In the longer term we are excited about spreading our collective of agencies across the globe.