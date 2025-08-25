ChooseUP Day 2025: Showcasing excellence that shapes minds that shape tomorrow

Crowd selfie moment captured: Renaldo Alberts (alumni), Dr Kgadi Mathabathe (director: Student Affairs), Prof Loretta Feris (vice-principal: Academic) and Noluthando Buthelezi (alumni)

It was an opportunity to explore world-class facilities, engage with dedicated lecturers, and experience the vibrant spirit that defines UP. Whether visiting Hatfield, Prinshof, Onderstepoort or Groenkloof, students discovered the unique character of each campus while picturing themselves as part of this thriving academic community. The day inspired ambition, fostered new connections and marked the beginning of many promising journeys.

“At UP, you are not just a student; you are part of the UP family and our culture of quality, excellence and caring,” said Professor Loretta Feris, vice-principal: Academic. “Our culture is created by each one of us, because the University is all of us – our students, staff and community.”

She reminded students that UP has the highest number of academic staff with doctoral degrees in South Africa, and is ranked in the top 1% of research-intensive universities worldwide in 14 fields, with the natural and agricultural sciences contributing eight of these.

Prospective students and guardians also learned that UP is ranked first in South Africa for accounting and finance; economics and econometrics; architecture; electrical and electronic engineering; mechanical and aeronautical engineering; law; sport science; and veterinary science. The Faculty of Law has been ranked as the top law school in Africa, and among the leading law faculties in the world, for eight consecutive years.

“UP is the only university in South Africa with a Faculty of Veterinary Science, which is ranked the best in Africa and among the top faculties worldwide,” Prof Feris said. “I can say with complete confidence that you will know UP is the right place for your university journey and future. We are not just preparing you for the future; we are building it with you.”

Students attending the event expressed their excitement about joining UP.

“I chose UP because this is where students achieve and pursue their dreams. Everything they touch turns to gold, and I want that for myself,” said Palesa Johane (17), who plans to study towards a BCom Financial Management Sciences degree.

“I chose UP because I know it is the best university in South Africa. A UP degree carries a lot of weight, and it is life-changing and empowering,” said Sybrand Pieterse (18), who will study BEng Electrical Engineering.

UP has nine faculties and a world-renowned business school, the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs), and approximately 54,500 students, making it one of the largest contact and residential universities in South Africa. It offers over 1,100 study programmes of the highest calibre.

UP is focused not only on education during a student’s time at the University, but also on preparing graduates for the future world of work. All students, regardless of faculty, are equipped with digital literacy skills to ensure they are confident, creative and critical users of technology. By the time they graduate, UP students are digitally fluent, industry-ready and globally competitive.

To further enhance learning, UP has invested in robotics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality technologies, offering students immersive experiences such as a virtual mine for engineering students. The University’s Centre for the Future of Work, launched in 2022, provides valuable insights into market trends, workforce demands and skills gaps, helping to shape curriculum development and career readiness.

Emcees and alumni Renaldo Alberts and Noluthando Buthelezi rallied the crowd in a spirited sing-a-long, celebrating the university’s ‘shaping minds that shape tomorrow’ campaign – a fitting finale to a day that inspired ambition and highlighted UP’s culture of excellence.