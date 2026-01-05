An African-centric framework for entrepreneurs

The South African Entrepreneurial Competency Framework identifies 14 essential competencies that drive entrepreneurial action (Source: © Mike Jones Pexels

The Framework is a locally developed, evidence-based toolkit designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the skills, mindset, and strategies they need to thrive.

Release at the end of 2025 the research is a collaboration between the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation (AGOF) and the University of Pretoria (UP).

In a country as diverse and dynamic as South Africa, entrepreneurship holds the power to transform lives, communities, and the economy. But what does it truly take to become a successful entrepreneur in our unique context?

The 14 key entrepreneurial competencies

The framework identifies 14 essential competencies that drive entrepreneurial action:

Action orientation

Autonomy (Locus of Control)

Calculated risk-taking

Curiosity

Growth mindset

Innovation

Leadership

Opportunity recognition

Opportunity assessment

Problem-solving

Resilience

Self-efficacy

Value creation

Values-driven approach



These competencies are not isolated—they’re interconnected. Strengthening one often leads to growth in others.

Why entrepreneurial competencies matter

Entrepreneurship is more than just starting a business. It’s about cultivating a mindset that embraces innovation, resilience, and leadership.

The research highlights that entrepreneurial competencies—specific skills, behaviours, and attitudes—are critical for identifying opportunities, solving problems, and taking meaningful action.

Yet, many existing entrepreneurship programmes rely on generic, one-size-fits-all models that overlook the rich diversity of South Africa’s people.

This study challenges that approach, advocating for tailored, inclusive education that reflects our local realities.

A call to action

This research marks a pivotal moment for entrepreneurship education in South Africa. It invites educators, policymakers, and ecosystem builders to adopt a more personalised, context-aware approach to developing entrepreneurs.

Imagine a South Africa where every aspiring entrepreneur—regardless of background—has access to tools and training that speak to their unique journey. That’s the vision behind the Framework.

The research journey: 2018–2024

Led by Carl Herman (AGOF) and Prof Melodi Botha (UP), the study unfolded over seven phases:

Phase 1–2: Reviewed over 200 global frameworks and surveyed 1,150 South African entrepreneurs to identify 228 competencies, later refined to 19 key skills. Phase 3–4: Mapped how these competencies influence entrepreneurial action and contextualised them for South Africa through expert workshops. Used statistical analysis and structural equation modelling to develop an African-centric model of 14 competencies that were found to be predictive of entrepreneurial action. Phase 5: Identified the most effective teaching methods—ranging from simulations and business canvas development to internships and role-play. Phase 6–7: Analysed demographic profiles and developed a reliable tool to measure entrepreneurial competencies across age groups.



Download the full research article: Empowering Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs.