Bridging the gallery and the classroom: A new art education resource to transform teaching and learning

Developed for the Javett-UP’s current exhibition One and the Many, the education resource came to fruition in collaboration with the Faculty of Education, Department Humanities Education, University of Pretoria, and is supported by the Australian High Commission in South Africa. This initiative is part of Javett-UP’s ongoing work as a ‘Living School’, a methodology that embraces art and museum spaces as places of discovery, through dynamic and innovative approaches to learning and public engagement.

During the 2025 academic year, the Javett-UP curatorial team collaborated with lecturers Dr Deléne Human and Ulricke Nelson, working closely with third-year Art Education (BEd) and Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) students to develop innovative resources linked to the exhibition themes The Altar, Fractured Forms, and The Garden.

Dr Deléne Human, senior lecturer and Visual Art Education coordinator states: “This collaboration with Javett UP allows us to practice public pedagogy, where art becomes a site for dialogue and socio-culturally situated visual meaning-making. It has been inspiring to witness our students grow into socially responsive practitioners who can bridge the gap between academic theory and community engagement. The success of this project lies in its ability to transform the Art Centre into a participatory learning environment. This initiative allows student-teachers to engage diverse learner groups effectively connecting contemporary art themes to the lived realities and cultural contexts of South African communities.”

The launch was marked by an Implementation Workshop attended by 120 learners from Meetse A Bophelo Primary School and Eersterus Secondary School, alongside teachers and student educators. This dynamic, hands on session allowed student educators to test the resource materials in real time, engaging directly with learners inside the exhibition space. In addition, they gained feedback on their engagement, clarity, and curriculum alignment, helping refine the resource while providing learners with meaningful, immersive experiences in visual arts education.

Responding to the resource and the workshop, Koketso Mango, a teacher from Meetse A Bophelo Primary School said: “The art exhibition was exciting, educational and opened our eyes to the narrow thinking we had when we thought of art. Though confusing, it was breathtaking to see how different people express themselves using different themes of art and different forms of art. The practical part of the art was a bit challenging for learners and myself because we were chasing perfection instead of having a simple final product. More of these should be introduced to township schools to broaden our understanding of art.”

Jackie Rens, chief executive officer of Javett-UP states: “It is through funded partnerships such as these that the true strength of our collaboration with University of Pretoria students and faculty and our wider Tshwane education community is at its best by taking their training into a real-world gallery environment, the student teachers are not only developing resources but actively shaping the future of how art is taught, experienced and understood in our schools and communities. We are deeply grateful to the Australian High Commission in South Africa for making such vital educational initiatives possible.”

The resource, designed by Danielle Wallace, is intended to be primarily used as a classroom aid for teachers and is richly illustrated and accessible. It also includes a link to teacher resources and metrics.



