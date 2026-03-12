Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Part-time Lecturer - Sepedi for Foundation and Intermediate Phases Centurion
- Facilities Manager Centurion
- Human Resources Generalist Waterfall
- Lecturer Centurion
- Lecturer - School of Commerce Centurion
- Academic Manager Centurion
Afda Alumnus Khaya Dube wins Young Voices Competition at Joburg Film Festival 2026
The achievement highlights the growing impact of emerging South African filmmakers and the important role young creatives play in shaping the future of African storytelling.
In his acceptance speech, Khaya expressed gratitude to the many people who have supported his creative journey. He thanked the individuals who have poured into his development, as well as those who continue to believe in the power of authentic storytelling and in the voices of young filmmakers.
The Young Voices Competition forms part of the festival’s youth development programme and provides a platform for emerging filmmakers to turn their ideas into short films using accessible tools such as mobile phones and digital cameras. By lowering barriers to entry, the competition encourages creativity and allows new voices to share their work with real industry audiences.
Participants in the programme are also given opportunities to showcase their work at festival-related screenings and events, helping bridge the gap between aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals. Through initiatives like Young Voices, the festival continues to nurture a new generation of storytellers and strengthen the pipeline of creative talent in the South African film industry.
Khaya’s win with Umxoxiso is a testament to the power of emerging voices and the importance of accessible filmmaking platforms. As a newly graduated Afda alumnus, his achievement reflects the institution’s ongoing commitment to developing bold, innovative storytellers who are ready to contribute to the global film landscape.
Afda congratulates Khaya on this outstanding accomplishment and looks forward to seeing where his storytelling journey takes him next.
About Earle HolmesPR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
- Afda Alumnus Khaya Dube wins Young Voices Competition at Joburg Film Festival 202612 Mar 09:48
- The $750bn solution: How Afda alumnus Nkululeko Mdluli is disrupting global diagnostics03 Mar 12:10
- A bumper year of growth, innovation and celebration at Afda in 202515 Dec 12:36
- Afda welcomes Pauli van Dyk as dean of new Hatfield Campus opening in 202612 Dec 15:25
- The Afda Graduation Festival 202506 Nov 11:01