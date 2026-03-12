South Africa
Education Higher Education
    Afda Alumnus Khaya Dube wins Young Voices Competition at Joburg Film Festival 2026

    Afda is proud to celebrate the success of recently graduated alumnus Khaya Dube, whose short film Umxoxiso won the Young Voices Competition at the 2026 Joburg Film Festival.
    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by Afda
    12 Mar 2026
    The achievement highlights the growing impact of emerging South African filmmakers and the important role young creatives play in shaping the future of African storytelling.

    In his acceptance speech, Khaya expressed gratitude to the many people who have supported his creative journey. He thanked the individuals who have poured into his development, as well as those who continue to believe in the power of authentic storytelling and in the voices of young filmmakers.

    The Young Voices Competition forms part of the festival’s youth development programme and provides a platform for emerging filmmakers to turn their ideas into short films using accessible tools such as mobile phones and digital cameras. By lowering barriers to entry, the competition encourages creativity and allows new voices to share their work with real industry audiences.

    Participants in the programme are also given opportunities to showcase their work at festival-related screenings and events, helping bridge the gap between aspiring filmmakers and industry professionals. Through initiatives like Young Voices, the festival continues to nurture a new generation of storytellers and strengthen the pipeline of creative talent in the South African film industry.

    Khaya’s win with Umxoxiso is a testament to the power of emerging voices and the importance of accessible filmmaking platforms. As a newly graduated Afda alumnus, his achievement reflects the institution’s ongoing commitment to developing bold, innovative storytellers who are ready to contribute to the global film landscape.

    Afda congratulates Khaya on this outstanding accomplishment and looks forward to seeing where his storytelling journey takes him next.

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      Afda
      Afda is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
