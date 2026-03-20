Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Manager Centre for Academic Success Waterfall
- Lecturer: School of Commerce Durbanville
- Debtors Clerk Johannesburg
- Module Coordinator Cape Town
- Engineering MC & Lecturer Electrical/ Electronic Engineering Cape Town
- Part-time Lecturer - Sepedi for Foundation and Intermediate Phases Centurion
- Facilities Manager Centurion
- Lecturer: Mathematics for Foundation Phase Centurion
- Lecturer - School of Commerce Centurion
- Academic Manager Centurion
Afda alumni triumph at the 2026 Saftas with multiple Golden Horn wins
Held under the unifying theme One Story. One Industry. One Future. – Celebrating South Africa’s Screen Legacy, Together, the ceremony paid tribute to 50 years of South African television storytelling, highlighting the creative talent shaping the nation’s film and television landscape. The event unfolded across two nights, beginning with the Craft Awards streamed live on the Saftas YouTube channel, followed by the Red Carpet and Main Awards broadcast simultaneously on SABC 2 and Mzansi Magic.
Among the evening’s standout achievements was the strong presence of Afda alumni, who were honoured with multiple Golden Horn Awards across a wide range of categories, from directing and cinematography to scriptwriting and original music. Their achievements reflect Afdas ongoing role in developing creative professionals who are contributing to the growth and global competitiveness of the South African screen industry.
Afda alumni Golden Horn winners – Saftas 2026
Best Made for TV Documentary or Documentary Series
School Ties
Production house: Idea Candy
Directed by Afda alumnus Richard Gregory
Best Lifestyle Programme
Elders: Ligtoringroete
Production house: Bonanza Films
Co-directed and co-produced by Afda alumnus Frankie Opperman
Best Made for TV Movie
Mr Easy Loo
Production house: Black Brain Pictures
Produced by the company founded by Afda alumnus Mandla N
Best Achievement in an Original Song – TV Drama
White Lies
Practitioner: Afda alumnus Edward George King
Production house: Quizzical Pictures
Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama
Reyka S2
Practitioner: Afda alumnus Tom Marais
Production house: Quizzical Pictures
Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama
Law, Love & Betrayal (LLB)
Practitioner: Afda alumnus Lwazi Mvusi
Production house: Ramathesele Media and Communications
Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama
Catch Me A Killer
Practitioners: Afda alumni Rene van Rooyen and Brett Michael Innes
Production house: Local Motion Picture
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela
Blood Legacy
Practitioner: Afda alumnus Sunel Haasbroek
Production house: Gambit Films
Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela
Youngins
Practitioner: Afda alumnus Siwelile Mbanjwa
Production house: Tshedza Pictures
Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film
Death of a Whistleblower
Practitioner: Afda alumnus Devin Toselli
Production house: Known Associates Entertainment
Best Achievement in Visual Effects (VFX) – Feature Film
The Fix
Practitioner: Afda alumnus Tristan Brown
Production house: Crave Pictures
Special recognition awards
Youth Achiever Award
Afda alumnus Sandulela Asanda Biyana was also recognised with the prestigious Youth Achiever Award, celebrating emerging talent making a meaningful impact in the industry.
Emerging Filmmaker Award
Afda alumnus Ntokozo Mlaba received the Emerging Filmmaker Award, recognising a rising creative voice whose work is already making an impact in the South African film industry. The award celebrates new filmmakers demonstrating exceptional promise and originality in their storytelling.
The South African Film and Television Awards are widely regarded as the country’s premier screen industry honours, recognising creative excellence across film, television, documentary and digital storytelling. Winners receive the coveted Golden Horn, symbolising artistic achievement and the collaborative spirit of African storytelling.
The success of Afda alumni at Saftas19 highlights the institution’s ongoing contribution to the South African creative economy. Across directing, cinematography, writing, producing and music composition, these graduates continue to shape powerful stories that resonate locally and internationally.
Their achievements stand as a testament to the strength of Afda’s training and the enduring impact of its alumni across the global entertainment industry.
About Earle HolmesPR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
- Afda alumni triumph at the 2026 Saftas with multiple Golden Horn wins20 Mar 08:47
- Afda Alumnus Khaya Dube wins Young Voices Competition at Joburg Film Festival 202612 Mar 09:48
- The $750bn solution: How Afda alumnus Nkululeko Mdluli is disrupting global diagnostics03 Mar 12:10
- A bumper year of growth, innovation and celebration at Afda in 202515 Dec 12:36
- Afda welcomes Pauli van Dyk as dean of new Hatfield Campus opening in 202612 Dec 15:25