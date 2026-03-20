Afda alumni triumph at the 2026 Saftas with multiple Golden Horn wins

The 19th Annual Saftas took place on at the Gallagher Convention Centre, bringing together the country’s leading filmmakers, producers, performers and creatives to celebrate excellence across the screen industry.

Held under the unifying theme One Story. One Industry. One Future. – Celebrating South Africa’s Screen Legacy, Together, the ceremony paid tribute to 50 years of South African television storytelling, highlighting the creative talent shaping the nation’s film and television landscape. The event unfolded across two nights, beginning with the Craft Awards streamed live on the Saftas YouTube channel, followed by the Red Carpet and Main Awards broadcast simultaneously on SABC 2 and Mzansi Magic.

Among the evening’s standout achievements was the strong presence of Afda alumni, who were honoured with multiple Golden Horn Awards across a wide range of categories, from directing and cinematography to scriptwriting and original music. Their achievements reflect Afdas ongoing role in developing creative professionals who are contributing to the growth and global competitiveness of the South African screen industry.

Afda alumni Golden Horn winners – Saftas 2026

Best Made for TV Documentary or Documentary Series

School Ties

Production house: Idea Candy

Directed by Afda alumnus Richard Gregory

Best Lifestyle Programme

Elders: Ligtoringroete

Production house: Bonanza Films

Co-directed and co-produced by Afda alumnus Frankie Opperman

Best Made for TV Movie

Mr Easy Loo

Production house: Black Brain Pictures

Produced by the company founded by Afda alumnus Mandla N

Best Achievement in an Original Song – TV Drama

White Lies

Practitioner: Afda alumnus Edward George King

Production house: Quizzical Pictures

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama

Reyka S2

Practitioner: Afda alumnus Tom Marais

Production house: Quizzical Pictures

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama

Law, Love & Betrayal (LLB)

Practitioner: Afda alumnus Lwazi Mvusi

Production house: Ramathesele Media and Communications

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama

Catch Me A Killer

Practitioners: Afda alumni Rene van Rooyen and Brett Michael Innes

Production house: Local Motion Picture

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela

Blood Legacy

Practitioner: Afda alumnus Sunel Haasbroek

Production house: Gambit Films

Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela

Youngins

Practitioner: Afda alumnus Siwelile Mbanjwa

Production house: Tshedza Pictures

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film

Death of a Whistleblower

Practitioner: Afda alumnus Devin Toselli

Production house: Known Associates Entertainment

Best Achievement in Visual Effects (VFX) – Feature Film

The Fix

Practitioner: Afda alumnus Tristan Brown

Production house: Crave Pictures

Special recognition awards

Youth Achiever Award

Afda alumnus Sandulela Asanda Biyana was also recognised with the prestigious Youth Achiever Award, celebrating emerging talent making a meaningful impact in the industry.

Emerging Filmmaker Award

Afda alumnus Ntokozo Mlaba received the Emerging Filmmaker Award, recognising a rising creative voice whose work is already making an impact in the South African film industry. The award celebrates new filmmakers demonstrating exceptional promise and originality in their storytelling.

The South African Film and Television Awards are widely regarded as the country’s premier screen industry honours, recognising creative excellence across film, television, documentary and digital storytelling. Winners receive the coveted Golden Horn, symbolising artistic achievement and the collaborative spirit of African storytelling.

The success of Afda alumni at Saftas19 highlights the institution’s ongoing contribution to the South African creative economy. Across directing, cinematography, writing, producing and music composition, these graduates continue to shape powerful stories that resonate locally and internationally.

Their achievements stand as a testament to the strength of Afda’s training and the enduring impact of its alumni across the global entertainment industry.



