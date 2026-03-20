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    Afda alumni triumph at the 2026 Saftas with multiple Golden Horn wins

    The 19th Annual Saftas took place on at the Gallagher Convention Centre, bringing together the country’s leading filmmakers, producers, performers and creatives to celebrate excellence across the screen industry.
    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by Afda
    20 Mar 2026
    20 Mar 2026
    Afda alumni triumph at the 2026 Saftas with multiple Golden Horn wins

    Held under the unifying theme One Story. One Industry. One Future. – Celebrating South Africa’s Screen Legacy, Together, the ceremony paid tribute to 50 years of South African television storytelling, highlighting the creative talent shaping the nation’s film and television landscape. The event unfolded across two nights, beginning with the Craft Awards streamed live on the Saftas YouTube channel, followed by the Red Carpet and Main Awards broadcast simultaneously on SABC 2 and Mzansi Magic.

    Among the evening’s standout achievements was the strong presence of Afda alumni, who were honoured with multiple Golden Horn Awards across a wide range of categories, from directing and cinematography to scriptwriting and original music. Their achievements reflect Afdas ongoing role in developing creative professionals who are contributing to the growth and global competitiveness of the South African screen industry.

    Afda alumni Golden Horn winners – Saftas 2026

    Best Made for TV Documentary or Documentary Series

    School Ties
    Production house: Idea Candy
    Directed by Afda alumnus Richard Gregory

    Best Lifestyle Programme

    Elders: Ligtoringroete
    Production house: Bonanza Films
    Co-directed and co-produced by Afda alumnus Frankie Opperman

    Best Made for TV Movie

    Mr Easy Loo
    Production house: Black Brain Pictures
    Produced by the company founded by Afda alumnus Mandla N

    Best Achievement in an Original Song – TV Drama

    White Lies
    Practitioner: Afda alumnus Edward George King
    Production house: Quizzical Pictures

    Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama

    Reyka S2
    Practitioner: Afda alumnus Tom Marais
    Production house: Quizzical Pictures

    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama

    Law, Love & Betrayal (LLB)
    Practitioner: Afda alumnus Lwazi Mvusi
    Production house: Ramathesele Media and Communications

    Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama

    Catch Me A Killer
    Practitioners: Afda alumni Rene van Rooyen and Brett Michael Innes
    Production house: Local Motion Picture

    Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela

    Blood Legacy
    Practitioner: Afda alumnus Sunel Haasbroek
    Production house: Gambit Films

    Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela

    Youngins
    Practitioner: Afda alumnus Siwelile Mbanjwa
    Production house: Tshedza Pictures

    Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film

    Death of a Whistleblower
    Practitioner: Afda alumnus Devin Toselli
    Production house: Known Associates Entertainment

    Best Achievement in Visual Effects (VFX) – Feature Film

    The Fix
    Practitioner: Afda alumnus Tristan Brown
    Production house: Crave Pictures

    Special recognition awards

    Youth Achiever Award

    Afda alumnus Sandulela Asanda Biyana was also recognised with the prestigious Youth Achiever Award, celebrating emerging talent making a meaningful impact in the industry.

    Emerging Filmmaker Award

    Afda alumnus Ntokozo Mlaba received the Emerging Filmmaker Award, recognising a rising creative voice whose work is already making an impact in the South African film industry. The award celebrates new filmmakers demonstrating exceptional promise and originality in their storytelling.

    The South African Film and Television Awards are widely regarded as the country’s premier screen industry honours, recognising creative excellence across film, television, documentary and digital storytelling. Winners receive the coveted Golden Horn, symbolising artistic achievement and the collaborative spirit of African storytelling.

    The success of Afda alumni at Saftas19 highlights the institution’s ongoing contribution to the South African creative economy. Across directing, cinematography, writing, producing and music composition, these graduates continue to shape powerful stories that resonate locally and internationally.

    Their achievements stand as a testament to the strength of Afda’s training and the enduring impact of its alumni across the global entertainment industry.

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    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      Afda
      Afda is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
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