South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Waterfall School of BusinessAfdaImpaqRegent Business SchoolGordon Institute of Business ScienceUniversity of PretoriaNorth-West University (NWU)BataTutor DoctorSACAPThink Digital AcademySifiso Learning GroupVarsity VibeASUSCyril Ramaphosa FoundationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Afda Cape Town explores exile in bold new theatre production

    In bringing this work to the stage, Afda demonstrates that powerful storytelling is not confined to the screen.
    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by Afda
    31 Mar 2026
    31 Mar 2026
    Afda Cape Town explores exile in bold new theatre production

    In a bold and deeply reflective new production, Afda Cape Town continues to affirm its position as a leading creative institution in South Africa, bringing together staff, students and alumni in a professionally staged theatre work that interrogates one of the country’s most complex and resonant themes: exile.

    Titled Ballingskap | Elubhacweni, the production is an embodied and textual exploration of exile in its many forms, from displacement from one’s birthplace to the more intimate and often invisible exile from oneself, one’s identity, or even one’s language.

    Exile, in its simplest form, speaks to removal and departure from what is known, familiar and native. In South Africa, however, the term carries profound political weight, shaped by histories of forced removals, resistance, and the complex duality between voluntary and involuntary exile. This production unpacks that tension, weaving together narratives that reflect both the past and the ongoing realities of displacement in today’s society.

    The conceptual vision for this production originated with Afda Cape Town Dean, Leopold Senekal. His vision was clear: to create a space where students could step beyond the safety of the classroom and into the demands and rewards of the professional stage.

    To bring this vision to life, two theatre-makers and lecturers from Afda’s Live Performance School, Khanya Ngcuka and Kayla van der Merwe were entrusted with devising the production alongside the student cast. Drawing from their respective backgrounds in writing and physical theatre, the duo found a shared curiosity in the layered concept of exile, exploring both its historical roots and its continued presence in contemporary life.

    Ballingskap | Elubhacweni is an immersive, sensory experience. The production is structured around the four elements, earth, air, fire and water, each representing different dimensions of exile and human experience. Through movement, text and visual imagery, the elements serve as both metaphor and method, guiding audiences through a fragmented yet deeply connected landscape of stories.

    For Ngcuka, a theatre-maker and academic, the work aligns with her ongoing interest in translating the lived experiences of marginalised communities into theatrical form. Her work has been recognised with multiple Standard Bank Ovation Awards at the National Arts Festival, reflecting both critical acclaim and artistic impact.

    Van der Merwe, a physical theatre specialist and Afda lecturer in screen acting and voice, brings a movement-driven approach that foregrounds the body as a site of storytelling. Her previous work, including the acclaimed remnant, demonstrates a commitment to creating emotionally resonant performances that explore complex human experiences through physical expression.

    The cast, featuring Afda students Naesha Samuels, Asakhe Zibi, Megan Smith, Tumelo Gwanzura-Durand, Sibahle Mhlongo, Tameryn van Wyk, Funeka Zondi, Ngcali Jafta, Thalia Mason, Amahle Mazibuko, Zoë Jeniker and Lea van der Merwe, represents a diverse range of voices and experiences. Each performer contributes to a collective narrative that reflects the multiplicity of exile in contemporary South Africa.

    In bringing this work to the stage, Afda demonstrates that powerful storytelling is not confined to the screen. It lives in the body, in language, and in the shared act of performance, reminding us that even in exile, there is connection, reflection and the possibility of home.

    The production runs from 30 April to 2 May 2026 at Theatre Arts in Observatory, Cape Town.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      Afda
      Afda is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
      TopicsNext
      Related
      Top stories
      More news
      Let's do Biz