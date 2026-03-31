Afda Cape Town explores exile in bold new theatre production

In bringing this work to the stage, Afda demonstrates that powerful storytelling is not confined to the screen.

In a bold and deeply reflective new production, Afda Cape Town continues to affirm its position as a leading creative institution in South Africa, bringing together staff, students and alumni in a professionally staged theatre work that interrogates one of the country’s most complex and resonant themes: exile.

Titled Ballingskap | Elubhacweni, the production is an embodied and textual exploration of exile in its many forms, from displacement from one’s birthplace to the more intimate and often invisible exile from oneself, one’s identity, or even one’s language.

Exile, in its simplest form, speaks to removal and departure from what is known, familiar and native. In South Africa, however, the term carries profound political weight, shaped by histories of forced removals, resistance, and the complex duality between voluntary and involuntary exile. This production unpacks that tension, weaving together narratives that reflect both the past and the ongoing realities of displacement in today’s society.

The conceptual vision for this production originated with Afda Cape Town Dean, Leopold Senekal. His vision was clear: to create a space where students could step beyond the safety of the classroom and into the demands and rewards of the professional stage.

To bring this vision to life, two theatre-makers and lecturers from Afda’s Live Performance School, Khanya Ngcuka and Kayla van der Merwe were entrusted with devising the production alongside the student cast. Drawing from their respective backgrounds in writing and physical theatre, the duo found a shared curiosity in the layered concept of exile, exploring both its historical roots and its continued presence in contemporary life.

Ballingskap | Elubhacweni is an immersive, sensory experience. The production is structured around the four elements, earth, air, fire and water, each representing different dimensions of exile and human experience. Through movement, text and visual imagery, the elements serve as both metaphor and method, guiding audiences through a fragmented yet deeply connected landscape of stories.

For Ngcuka, a theatre-maker and academic, the work aligns with her ongoing interest in translating the lived experiences of marginalised communities into theatrical form. Her work has been recognised with multiple Standard Bank Ovation Awards at the National Arts Festival, reflecting both critical acclaim and artistic impact.

Van der Merwe, a physical theatre specialist and Afda lecturer in screen acting and voice, brings a movement-driven approach that foregrounds the body as a site of storytelling. Her previous work, including the acclaimed remnant, demonstrates a commitment to creating emotionally resonant performances that explore complex human experiences through physical expression.

The cast, featuring Afda students Naesha Samuels, Asakhe Zibi, Megan Smith, Tumelo Gwanzura-Durand, Sibahle Mhlongo, Tameryn van Wyk, Funeka Zondi, Ngcali Jafta, Thalia Mason, Amahle Mazibuko, Zoë Jeniker and Lea van der Merwe, represents a diverse range of voices and experiences. Each performer contributes to a collective narrative that reflects the multiplicity of exile in contemporary South Africa.

In bringing this work to the stage, Afda demonstrates that powerful storytelling is not confined to the screen. It lives in the body, in language, and in the shared act of performance, reminding us that even in exile, there is connection, reflection and the possibility of home.

The production runs from 30 April to 2 May 2026 at Theatre Arts in Observatory, Cape Town.



