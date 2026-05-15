Afda Alumni take South African micro drama to the global stage at ABFF 2026

Afda alumni continue to make their mark on the international film industry.

This time through the groundbreaking micro drama series The King, The Affair, and the Son Heir, officially selected for the prestigious American Black Film Festival (ABFF) 2026 as part of its inaugural 9:16 Micro Drama Project Showcase.

The production is co-produced by Afda alumna Flavia Motsisi, co-written by Afda alumnus Mamello Makhetha, and directed by Afda alumnus Star Kganki Maphahlele, showcasing the growing global influence of Afda-trained creatives in emerging storytelling formats.

Produced by Both Worlds, the series is one of only eight productions selected internationally for the exclusive showcase, which celebrates the rise of vertical, mobile-first storytelling. The initiative forms part of ABFF’s 30th anniversary celebrations and reflects a major shift in how audiences around the world consume content.

Set in pre-colonial South Africa, The King, The Affair, and the Son Heir tells the gripping story of a queen who gives birth to a long-awaited heir while hiding a devastating secret, the child’s true father is the king’s trusted right-hand man. As suspicion grows within the royal household, the drama unfolds through themes of betrayal, power, legacy, and forbidden love.

The production features an impressive cast including Kanyi Nokwe, Lebo Mphahlele, Othembele Nomgca, Phathiswa Tonono and Siyavuya Magaga. The project was conceptualised and written by Anathi Rubela, Mamello Makhetha and Theoline Maphutha, with creative producers Flavia Motsisi and Karen Jeynes, and executive producer Thierry Cassuto.

Speaking on the selection, Flavia Motsisi described the moment as an important milestone for African storytelling and the future of micro drama on the continent. The selection highlights the strength of South African creative talent and demonstrates the international appetite for authentic African narratives in new digital formats.

The ABFF 9:16 Micro Drama Project Showcase was created to amplify diverse voices within the rapidly expanding vertical content industry, with festival founder Jeff Friday noting that creators of colour should lead the future of this storytelling format.

The 2026 American Black Film Festival takes place in Miami from 27 May 2026, with The King, The Affair, and the Son Heir screening digitally on the Codeblack app, powered by Hartbeat.



