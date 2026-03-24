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    Deepfake masterclass: Join Jane-Anne Raath

    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by Afda
    24 Mar 2026
    24 Mar 2026
    Jane-Anne Raath is a leading South African voice on deepfakes, image rights, and the law in the creative economy.
    Jane-Anne Raath
    Jane-Anne Raath

    Drawing on original masters research into deepfakes and South African law, as well as practical experience with creators, film and media, Raath translates complex legal principles into powerful tools for filmmakers, performers, influencers, and creative entrepreneurs.

    In this focused masterclass, Raath opens up the real-world implications of AI and image manipulation, how your face, voice, and persona become assets, how they can be misused, and what the South African legal landscape offers in terms of protection, risk, and opportunity.

    This is not abstract legal theory. This is live, current, and directly connected to the way content is being created, distributed, and monetised in South Africa’s creative industries.

    In this masterclass, Raath will unpack the following:

    • What deepfakes are and how they are already shaping media, politics, and entertainment in South Africa.

    • How South African law currently protects identity, personality, and image rights and where the gaps are.

    • The economics of your image in the creative economy: performers, influencers, filmmakers, and brands.

    • Practical contract and consent clauses to protect your image and future AI uses of your likeness.

    • What to do if your image is misused or you become the subject of a deepfake.

    • How to position yourself as a creative professional who understands and leverages image rights strategically.

    Who should attend

    • Film, television, and performance students

    • Emerging and established actors, presenters, and influencers

    • Content creators, directors, and producers

    • Brand, marketing, and social media professionals

    • Afda students, alumni, and industry professionals who want to future-proof their careers in an AI-driven landscape.

    Why this masterclass matters

    Raath’s perspective sits at the intersection of law, creativity, and the rapidly evolving technologies transforming how stories and identities circulate. This masterclass offers direct access to the thinking behind how image rights, deepfakes, and AI will shape careers, contracts, and creative power in South Africa’s screen and media industries.

    Online session information:

    25 March 2026
    4:30pm – 5:30pm
    Online via Zoom
    RSVP here.
    This masterclass will not be repeated.

    Read more: AFDA, Jane-Anne Raath
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    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      Afda
      Afda is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
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