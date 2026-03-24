Real student support is more than just funding

If we want to know whether a student-financing model truly works, we should not ask how many students entered university, or how much funding was disbursed to them. We should ask a much harder question: How many of these students will have the support needed to finish their qualifications?

Fees open the door but support is what keeps students on course, semester after semester, until graduation, and ultimately employment.

Mental health in higher education is often spoken about in the language of awareness, but what seems to be less visible, but far more consequential, is what happens when pressure quietly accumulates mid-semester: when marks slip, or when personal strain begins to interfere with academic focus.

Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme’s (Isfap's) approach to supporting students is entirely led by the rate of student progression because it is the clearest reflection of real impact. It is what guides the extent of the interventions that we offer our students in supporting them beyond academics.

Isfap programme managers conduct ongoing check-ins with students, raise psychosocial flags and track structured interventions throughout the year. These early-warning systems help answer two decisive questions: is the student coping, and is the existing university support ecosystem sufficient, or does it need reinforcement?

Financial stress remains one of the most common, and underestimated, disruptors of study continuity. Missed registrations, unpaid balances and short-term decisions made under pressure can derail an academic year long before final exams.

Practical skills and tools

Financial literacy and life readiness should be viewed as preventative tools. Practical money-management skills, clarity on rights and responsibilities, and better decision-making frameworks reduce the likelihood of crisis later in the year. These lessons sit alongside academic tutoring and employability preparation because they serve the same purpose: keeping students present, focused and able to progress.

Owing to the fact that progression rates among students look different across disciplines, Isfap contextualises outcomes by faculty. High-intensity programmes carry different risk profiles, and effective support must respond accordingly: mental health reinforcement during clinical rotations, targeted study strategies for lab-heavy courses, budgeting guidance aligned to demanding academic schedules.

At the mid-year check-in in July, we see where financial literacy has reduced avoidable stress, and where programming needs to adapt. By the January–February close-out, the link becomes clearer: stronger participation in literacy sessions correlates with fewer administrative disruptions and more consistent progression into the next academic year.

Redefining student funding

Ultimately, the opening of universities in February is not a conclusion of a successful application process, but the commencement of a high-stakes journey. To ensure that this journey ends at a graduation ceremony rather than a dropout statistic, we must redefine what "student funding" truly means.

It is no longer enough to provide a bursary and hope for the best; we must provide the "academic infrastructure" of mental health, financial literacy, and situational support that safeguards a student’s potential.

By moving beyond the simplicity of tuition fees toward a model of holistic sustenance, we don't just fund a student, we secure a future professional for our economy.

Isfap invites the private sector and government alike to join us in this shift. If we are serious about solving the higher education crisis, we must stop funding just the start of the race and start investing in the support that guarantees the finish line.