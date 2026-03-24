Dividing futures: The real cost of dropping maths

South Africa’s matric pass rate may be climbing, but another trend within the education system paints a far more complicated picture. While the country celebrates improved results, mathematics is quietly disappearing from many learners’ subject choices.

In 2025, South Africa recorded a historic 88% matric pass rate. But when the numbers are broken down, a different reality emerges. Only 34% of matric candidates wrote core Mathematics, with most opting for Mathematical Literacy instead. Of those who did take mathematics, only 64% passed, highlighting the difficulty many learners experience with the subject.

These figures reveal more than a performance gap. They point to a gradual shift in the system in which stepping away from mathematics is increasingly the easier path. As this trend continues, the range of opportunities available to many young people narrows.

In some cases, however, learners are not making that decision themselves.

Recent research indicates that 464 public schools across South Africa no longer offer mathematics at all. Learners attending these schools are automatically placed in Mathematical Literacy, regardless of their interests, ambitions or academic potential.

The concentration of these schools is particularly concerning. KwaZulu-Natal accounts for 135 schools that no longer offer mathematics, while the Eastern Cape has 84, with other provinces, including Limpopo, facing similar challenges.

For many learners in these communities, the option to pursue mathematics is determined before they reach matric, limiting their future prospects.

The implications are significant. Mathematics is widely recognised as a gateway subject, opening pathways to careers in engineering, medicine, finance, data science and technology. When learners disengage from mathematics early in their schooling, many of these opportunities fall out of reach before they are even fully understood.

Yet the root of the challenge often begins years earlier.

Many learners start struggling with mathematics long before their final years of school. Overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and uneven access to educational resources mean that gaps in foundational numeracy can go unnoticed or unresolved. As those gaps widen, confidence begins to slip, and catching up becomes increasingly difficult.

This reality is reflected in the growing number of candidates enrolling in the Department of Basic Education’s Second Chance Matric Programme, which allows learners to rewrite subjects such as mathematics in an effort to improve their results. While the programme offers an important second opportunity, it also highlights how many learners require additional time and support to fully grasp the subject.

Mathematics itself is not the true obstacle. At its core, the subject develops logical reasoning, analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities – skills that are increasingly vital in a world shaped by artificial intelligence, technology and innovation.

South Africa’s declining participation in mathematics is therefore not simply an academic concern. It raises broader questions about the country’s future talent pipeline and the availability of skills required across critical industries.

The challenge is not to simplify mathematics, but to provide learners with the necessary support and confidence to engage with it effectively.

Personalised academic support can play an important role. When learners receive focused, one-to-one guidance, they gain the freedom to ask questions, work through complex concepts at their own pace and rebuild the confidence that often fades in larger classroom environments.

With the right support structures in place, mathematics becomes far less intimidating. Concepts begin to make sense, confidence grows, and learners start to see the subject not as an obstacle but as a skill they can master.

South Africa’s education system faces many complex challenges, and mathematics will likely remain one of its most demanding subjects. But steering learners away from it too early risks closing off entire fields of possibility before they have even had the chance to explore them.

Ultimately, the real choice is whether we equip learners with the support needed to overcome these challenges or quietly allow their opportunities to narrow before their potential has been fully realised.



