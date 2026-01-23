NSFAS approves funding for over 626,000 first-time applicants

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has approved funding for 626,935 first-time applicants, while 427,144 continuing university students have met the progression criteria for support.

Briefing the media on the state of the Post-School Education and Training (Pset) sector and readiness for the 2026 academic year on Thursday, 22 January, Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela said NSFAS remains critical in enabling access to higher education for poor and working-class students.

However, he noted that sustained improvements in basic education, combined with broader economic constraints, continue to place pressure on the funding model.

“Short-term stabilisation measures are in place, while a medium-term sustainable funding reform is being developed. The missing-middle fund continues to scale,” Manamela said.

The Minister also acknowledged the critical role of Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) in expanding access to funding, particularly for students who do not qualify for NSFAS.

He said that during the 2025/26 funding cycle, Setas are supporting more than 15,000 new bursary beneficiaries and nearly 8,000 continuing beneficiaries, with a combined value of close to R2bn.

“This diversification of funding sources reduces over-reliance on NSFAS and strengthens system resilience,” he said.

Bachelor’s pass does not guarantee university admission

Manamela used the briefing to address what he described as a persistent misunderstanding regarding university admissions for learners who obtain a Bachelor’s pass in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam.

He said that while 46.4% of candidates achieved a Bachelor’s pass in the 2025 NSC examinations, this often creates unrealistic expectations among learners and their families.

“A Bachelor’s pass does not guarantee admission to a university or to a specific programme. Universities apply faculty and programme specific requirements, including subject combinations, minimum symbols, and selection processes where demand exceeds capacity.

“Where learners and families experience disappointment, it is often not because of failure, but because of misaligned expectations. Our responsibility is to ensure that learners understand, early and clearly, the full range of credible post-school pathways, not only the most visible ones,” the Minister said.

A total of 28.1% candidates achieved a Diploma pass, while 13.5% obtained a Higher Certificate pass in the 2025 NSC examinations.

Manamela noted that with more than 40% of learners not achieving a Bachelor’s pass, the post-school system must be clearly differentiated, well-articulated and effectively communicated.

While welcoming the sharp increase in matric pass rates, the Minister said the outcome has placed significant pressure on the PSET system.

“The Post-School Education and Training System currently has approximately 535,000 funded and planned spaces across universities, Technical Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) colleges, Community Education and Training (CET) colleges, skills programmes, and workplace-based learning. This gap between success and capacity is real, structural, and longstanding,” Manamela said.

Manamela rejected claims that the post-school system is in crisis, saying it is undergoing deliberate reform.

“It is under pressure, but it is being deliberately reshaped. Education, training, and skills development in all their forms carry equal dignity and social value. Multiple pathways are not a compromise, they are a strength.

“Not every learner will secure immediate placement in their first choice but every learner must be able to find a credible, supported pathway into learning, skills development, and productive participation in society. That is the task we have set ourselves and that is the work we will continue to do,” the Minister said.

Second chance and community education

Manamela said Community Education and Training colleges remain central to inclusive access and are fully prepared for the 2026 academic year.

He said the colleges will accommodate youth and adults seeking the Amended Senior Certificate, participation in the National Senior Certificate Second Chance Programme, as well as occupational and skills programmes.

“The academic year commenced on 12 January 2026, with registrations for annual programmes closing on 27 February 2026, while short skills programmes remain open throughout the year,” Manamela said.