NSFAS processes funding applications for 2026

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has processed all funding applications ahead of the start of the 2026 academic year.

“NSFAS is pleased to confirm that it has processed all 2026 funding applications prior to the start of the 2026 academic year as committed to by the 31st December 2025. All students can view their funding statuses via the NSFAS Portal,” the scheme said.

The status of the applications are as follows:

First-time entering students

Applications qualifying for financial aid: 609,403



Applications that are rejected for financial aid: 49,538



Incomplete applications (awaiting documents): 218,043



Withdrawn/cancelled applications: 16,863



Total: 893,847

In its statement on Friday, the scheme said first-time entering students, who meet the financial eligibility criteria, may still require confirmation of a valid acceptance from an institution of higher learning.

In most cases, this confirmation will only be available once matric results are released.

Applications classified as “in process” and reflected as “incomplete” relate to cases where additional documentation is outstanding.

“These applications are returned for further evaluation once applicants have submitted the required information. Notifications have been sent to affected students, some more than once, clearly indicating the documents that must be provided,” NSFAS said.

The outstanding documentation primarily includes the parental consent form, which enables household income verification, as well as complete parent or guardian details submitted through a correctly completed and signed NSFAS Declaration Form.

The financial aid scheme said applicants with outstanding documentation are reminded that they have 30 days from the date of notification to submit the required information. Applications that remain incomplete after 30 days will not be processed further and will be deemed unsuccessful.

Continuing students

Continuing students who have met the academic progression criteria: 416,688



Continuing students who have not met the academic progression criteria: 129,264



Total continuing students assessed: 545,952

Continuing students are previously funded NSFAS students, who have met the academic progression criteria to continue to be funded. For continuing students, the information represents only university students, as Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) results will be released on 13 January 2026.

Appeals process

Rejected students, whether first-time entrants or continuing, have the right to appeal the NSFAS decision.

For the 2026 academic year, NSFAS has further streamlined its appeals process to ensure that every student is afforded a fair and equitable opportunity to have their application reconsidered.

“Upon receiving the outcome of their NSFAS application, students who wish to appeal are required to initiate the process promptly. The appeals window is open, and NSFAS will notify students of the outcome of their appeals on an ongoing basis,” said the financial aid scheme.

It further said that it is imperative that students submit all required supporting documentation as part of their appeal, as incomplete submissions cannot be processed.

“Applicants are granted a strict 30-day window from the date of their outcome notification to provide the necessary documents and complete their appeal. Failure to submit the requisite documentation within this period will result in forfeiture of the appeal opportunity.”

NSFAS encouraged students to prepare all relevant documents in advance and to adhere strictly to the prescribed deadlines to ensure their appeals are considered in a timely manner and without unnecessary delay.

Mop-up payments

Meanwhile, the scheme has cleared many outstanding claims to higher education institutions and invoices to accommodation providers.

Where short payments remain, NSFAS is committed to working with accommodation providers in resolving these claims timeously and requests accommodation providers to lodge claims through the relevant NSFAS channels.

2025 Matric results

With the Department of Basic Education set to release the matric results on Monday, 12 January, NSFAS extended well wishes to every matric learner.

“As the 2025 Matriculation Class awaits the release of their results, NSFAS wishes to extend our heartfelt encouragement and best wishes to every learner. This is a moment filled with anticipation and hope -- a testament to years of hard work, dedication and perseverance.

“Regardless of the outcome, you have already demonstrated remarkable resilience and commitment by reaching this significant milestone. Remember that your journey is only beginning, and many opportunities await you,” it said.