Emeris launches R63m fee assistance plan for first time undergrads

Emeris has unveiled a R63m fee assistance plan that aims to help over 2,000 new undergraduate students kickstart their university careers by providing partial tuition funding. The programme targets South African applicants from households earning below R800,000 per year.

Dr Andre Abrahams, Executive Dean: Academic at Emeris

Applicants must be South African citizens or permanent residents, accepted into a full qualification at Emeris, and enrolling for the first time at undergraduate level to qualify. The plan covers a portion of tuition fees only and supports students through the duration of their studies, provided they maintain satisfactory academic progress.

Dr Andre Abrahams, Executive Dean: Academic at Emeris, says the investment forms part of the institution’s long-term commitment to equitable access and sustainable education.

Supporting student well-being

In addition to financial assistance, Emeris ensures that all students, including those supported under the Fee Assistance Plan, have access to comprehensive mental health, career, and academic support services. These initiatives reflect the SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) objective to promote physical and psychological well-being as a foundation for sustainable development.

“Access to education becomes meaningful only when students are supported to enrol, persevere and ultimately graduate,” says Louise Wiseman, managing director at Emeris. “Expanding access means supporting more South African students to succeed once they are here and equipping them to complete their qualifications and contribute meaningfully to the workforce. Affordability alone is not enough, and well-being and support are essential.”

Additional pathways for students

For academically gifted and high-performing students, Emeris offers a range of scholarships and bursaries that reward excellence, leadership, and commitment. These include academic awards for top-performing matriculants, leadership bursaries for students who held senior positions at school, and sports scholarships for those competing at provincial or national level.

Such opportunities provide additional entry points into tertiary education - supporting students who excel in academics, leadership or sport to refine their skills, pursue their passion, and compete among the best in their fields.

“The fee assistance plan at Emeris is a demonstration of what can happen when affordability, support and purpose align,” adds Abrahams. “For South Africa to move towards SDG 4, it will require capacity, funding innovation and collaboration across both public and private education sectors.”

As the higher-education landscape continues to evolve, Emeris’ investment signals how the country’s access gap can be addressed by private and public higher education players working together to provide sustainable, supported pathways for the next generation of South African graduates.