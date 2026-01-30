South Africa
Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Gordon Institute of Business ScienceBusiness ChangeWaterfall School of BusinessNorthlink CollegeRichfieldOxford University PressThinkerneurBataBluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Deadline looms for NSFAS rejected students to appeal

    Students, including first-time applicants and continuing students, who were rejected by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for funding, have until 31 January to appeal the decision.
    30 Jan 2026
    30 Jan 2026
    Image source:
    Image source: Freepik

    For the 2026 academic year, NSFAS has streamlined its appeals process to ensure that every student is afforded a fair and equitable opportunity to have their application reconsidered.

    “Upon receiving the outcome of their NSFAS application, students who wish to appeal are required to initiate the process promptly. The appeals window is open, and NSFAS will notify students of the outcome of their appeals on an ongoing basis,” said the financial aid scheme in a statement.

    It further said that it is imperative that students submit all required supporting documentation as part of their appeal, as incomplete submissions cannot be processed.

    “Applicants are granted a strict 30-day window from the date of their outcome notification to provide the necessary documents and complete their appeal. Failure to submit the requisite documentation within this period will result in forfeiture of the appeal opportunity.”

    NSFAS encouraged students to prepare all relevant documents in advance and to adhere strictly to the prescribed deadlines to ensure their appeals are considered in a timely manner and without unnecessary delay.

    For more information, visit https://www.nsfas.org.za/content/appeals.html.

    Read more: National Student Financial Aid Scheme, NSFAS, NSFAS, NSFAS applications
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz