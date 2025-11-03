NSFAS board chairperson resigns

Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela has confirmed that he has received and formally acknowledged the resignation letter of Dr Karen Stander as chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board.

In a statement issued on Monday, Manamela said Dr Stander’s resignation letter contains serious allegations regarding the governance environment at NSFAS, including claims of bullying, intimidation, racism, and threats to personal safety.

The Minister said he will meet with Dr Stander today, (3 November), to discuss the issues raised “directly and in detail”.

Manamela also confirmed that a previously scheduled meeting with the entire NSFAS board will go ahead as planned on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, to continue engagement with the institution’s leadership on issues of governance, accountability, and organisational culture.

“I am deeply concerned by the gravity of the issues raised by Dr Stander. These matters warrant serious attention, and I will engage thoroughly before determining the necessary course of action.

“NSFAS plays a vital role in expanding access to higher education, and we must ensure that it operates in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable,” Manamela said.

The Minister reaffirmed the department’s commitment to support NSFAS in fulfilling its core mandate, which is to serve students effectively and ensuring that public resources are managed with integrity.

The department said further communication will follow after Manamela’s engagements with Dr Stander and the full NSFAS board.