South Africa
Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Saving Grace EducationMultiChoiceRichfieldKena OutdoorThink Digital AcademyBizcommunity.comFibre CircleOxford University PressMedia24North-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    NSFAS board chairperson resigns

    Minister of Higher Education and Training Buti Manamela has confirmed that he has received and formally acknowledged the resignation letter of Dr Karen Stander as chairperson of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board.
    3 Nov 2025
    3 Nov 2025
    Image source: freepik from
    Image source: freepik from Freepik

    In a statement issued on Monday, Manamela said Dr Stander’s resignation letter contains serious allegations regarding the governance environment at NSFAS, including claims of bullying, intimidation, racism, and threats to personal safety.

    The Minister said he will meet with Dr Stander today, (3 November), to discuss the issues raised “directly and in detail”.

    Manamela also confirmed that a previously scheduled meeting with the entire NSFAS board will go ahead as planned on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, to continue engagement with the institution’s leadership on issues of governance, accountability, and organisational culture.

    “I am deeply concerned by the gravity of the issues raised by Dr Stander. These matters warrant serious attention, and I will engage thoroughly before determining the necessary course of action.

    “NSFAS plays a vital role in expanding access to higher education, and we must ensure that it operates in a manner that is ethical, transparent and accountable,” Manamela said.

    The Minister reaffirmed the department’s commitment to support NSFAS in fulfilling its core mandate, which is to serve students effectively and ensuring that public resources are managed with integrity.

    The department said further communication will follow after Manamela’s engagements with Dr Stander and the full NSFAS board.

    Read more: National Student Financial Aid Scheme, NSFAS, NSFAS board
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz