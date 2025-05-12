Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

ImpaqHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaCambriLearnMultiChoiceSappiBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance

    NSFAS disputes claims of 2025 registration portal closure

    The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has distanced itself from a message currently circulating on social media platforms claiming that its 2025 registration portal has closed due to ongoing budget constraints.
    12 May 2025
    12 May 2025
    Image source: kjpargeter from
    Image source: kjpargeter from Freepik

    In a statement issued this week, NSFAS described the claims as “entirely misleading” and a “gross misrepresentation” of its current operations and funding position.

    “NSFAS strongly repudiates this inaccurate communication,” the scheme said.

    The misleading message allegedly originated from the Durban University of Technology (DUT).

    NSFAS has called on the institution to issue an immediate correction, warning that such inaccurate statements not only mislead students and stakeholders but also potentially undermine the reputation of the funding scheme.

    NSFAS explained that it had issued Circular Notice No. 4 of 2025, on 3 March 2025, confirming that the registration portal was open and ready to receive valid registration data from the institutions, form that date onwards.

    While the official cut-off date for submission of 2025 registration data was 31 March 2025, NSFAS said the universities were encouraged to submit by 14 March 2025 (close of business).

    “This earlier submission was recommended to ensure timely processing and subsequent disbursement of funds by the end of March 2025. It is therefore regrettable that some institutions, including the Durban University of Technology (DUT), did not adhere to the recommended deadline for the submission of the required registration data,” NSFAS explained.

    It said the non-compliance has unfortunately delayed the disbursement of tuition and living allowances to eligible students at these institutions.

    NSFAS confirmed that student allowance payments were released to the affected universities on 6 May 2025, and tuition fee payments are expected to follow in due course.

    The scheme reiterated its commitment to ensuring timely and efficient disbursement of funding and urged all institutions to comply with the stipulated data submission deadlines, to avoid unnecessary delays.

    Outstanding 2024 TVET Allowances

    Meanwhile, NSFAS has acknowledged ongoing concerns regarding unpaid 2024 allowances for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students.

    The scheme attributed the delays to transitional challenges experienced during the switch to direct payment partners, and the subsequent return of this function to NSFAS during the 2024 academic year.

    “This transition necessitated a complex reconciliation process, which has been undertaken concurrently with the commencement of the 2025 academic year. NSFAS is nearing the completion of this reconciliation process, and is committed to resolving the outstanding payments,” NSFAS said.

    NSFAS confirmed that the monthly TVET allowances for the 2025 academic year will be paid on 25 May 2025, while a special payment run to clear unpaid 2024 TVET allowances is scheduled for 31 May 2025.

    “NSFAS remains steadfast in its commitment to working collaboratively with the sector to meet its obligations and address systemic challenges to ensure the efficient disbursement of funds to eligible students.”

    Read more: NSFAS, NSFAS, NSFAS applications
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz