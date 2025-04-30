NSFAS payment delays to be resolved, says Minister of Higher Education

Minister of Higher Education, Nobuhle Nkabane, has emphasised the government’s commitment to providing students with the necessary support for their educational pursuits.

She highlighted crucial aspects of the disbursement of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) allowances and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) appeals process.

“The timely disbursement of TVET allowances and the NSFAS appeals process is paramount towards a streamlined and transparent funding process that ensures that no student is left behind,” she said in a media statement.

“Access to education is not just a privilege, it is a fundamental right that facilitates personal and national growth.”

This is after recent delays in the disbursement of TVET student allowances, which were scheduled for 25 April 2025 but were affected by a system glitch.

NSFAS confirmed that payments were processed on 26 April and reflected in student accounts by 27 April.

The minister acknowledged the inconvenience caused by these delays, stating that a specific group of approximately 800 students from one institution faced additional challenges regarding fund transfers.

However, NSFAS pledged to resolve these issues by Wednesday, 30 April.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused by the delays in allowances – delayed payments are unacceptable. We recognise the impact of these delays as students depend entirely on their allowances for living expenses,” she said.

She said NSFAS is prioritising the settlement of all outstanding amounts from 2024 owed to students and accommodation providers, with communication expected by the end of the month.

Appeals process

The minister also touched on the appeals process, reporting that most appeals submitted for 2025 have been successfully addressed and are currently under review by the NSFAS Appeals and Tribunals Committee.

Students are encouraged to regularly check their accounts for updates on their appeals.

The minister also spoke about the qualification code discrepancies that affected fund disbursements to eligible students, which have been identified and largely resolved.

However, she said this discrepancy notably impacted students enrolled in specific National Certificate Vocational (NCV) programmes.

She expects the release of results to be done between 9 and 12 May, which will facilitate the disbursement of NSFAS funds to the affected students.

“As the Minister of Higher Education, I appreciate the patience and understanding of all affected students and stakeholders during this process, and we remain committed to ensuring that all eligible students receive their funding and results promptly,” she said.