Manamela appointed Higher Education minister as Nkabane sacked
Manamela was until this appointment serving as deputy minister of Higher Education and Training, a role he held from the 6th administration.
The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Presidency on Monday night.
“Consequently, President Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 93 (b) of the Constitution appointed Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, deputy minister of Higher Education and Training.
“Dr Dube's long government leadership experience includes serving as MEC for Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs and Premier of the Province of KwaZulu-Natal, amongst other roles,” said the President’s office.
Section 93 (b) empowers the President to appoint no more than two deputy ministers from outside the Assembly.
Last month, the President had requested that Nkabane provide him with a detailed report on the decorum and substance of her engagement with Parliament. This followed media commentary on her appearance before the portfolio committee on Higher Education and Training on 30 May 2025.
The minister was seen in a viral video on social media eating while responding to a question from the chairperson of the Higher Education committee, Tebogo Letsie.
President Ramaphosa said at the time that the request for the report was in view of the President’s expectation that Ministers, Deputy Ministers and senior executives in the public sector conduct themselves professionally, transparently and cordially in engaging with Parliament and other accountability institutions.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
