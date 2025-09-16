"War room" for 2026 academic year

The Department of Higher Education and Training is set to establish a war room for the 2026 academic year in a bid to strengthen stability and responsiveness across the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela said the war room will bring together the department’s leadership, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and Community Education and Training (CET) colleges, student formations, and quality councils. The forum will meet weekly to address challenges as they arise.

Manamela said that the initiative is not about "holding more meetings", but rapid decision-making, problem-solving, and clear communication with stakeholders.

“Through the war room, we will tackle outstanding issues head-on: from the timely payment of NSFAS allowances, to the accreditation of student accommodation, the finalisation of examination certificates, and the resolution of disputes that can otherwise disrupt teaching and learning. It will also function as an early-warning system, so that potential triggers of protest or disruption are identified and addressed before they escalate,” Manamela said during a media briefing on Monday.

Manamela described the war room as a symbol of “a new approach to governance: agile, collaborative, and transparent”.

“It ensures that when problems emerge, no student, no parent and no institution is left without answers. It is one of the ways in which we are demonstrating that readiness is not a once-off announcement, but a continuous commitment to keeping the doors of learning and culture open,” the Minister said.

The Minister acknowledged the magnitude of the challenge, noting that the state of post-school education and training (PSET) is closely tied to the state of the country’s economy, health, democracy, and every other measure of national development.

“But we also know that we can and shall deliver on this dream, not as government alone, but together with the people. As the Freedom Charter proclaimed, and as our democracy demands, the doors of learning and culture shall be opened – not only in 2026, but for generations to come,” the Minister said.

Repositioning Setas for work transition

The Minister also announced reforms within the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas), describing them as a critical bridge between education and the labour market.

“By the end of this week, all Setas will have fully constituted Accounting Authorities in place, and the process for the appointment of chairpersons will be at an advanced stage of finalisation. This is part of a broader stabilisation effort, ensuring that Setas can perform their critical mandate without governance paralysis,” the Minister said.

The Minister is scheduled to brief Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education later this week to account on the changes effected in Setas and present an overall plan for reforms that will ensure a more efficient, transparent and impactful system.

He emphasised that Setas play a vital role in creating opportunities for matriculants, unemployed youth, and workers seeking to reskill or upskill.

“Through learnerships, apprenticeships, bursaries and workplace training programmes, Setas open opportunities in sectors ranging from engineering and construction to ICT, hospitality, health and agriculture,” Manamela said.

He encouraged young people to register on Seta databases, approach accredited training providers, or apply directly for learnerships and bursaries, adding that these opportunities complement NSFAS and institutional funding to ensure that no one is left without a chance to learn, to skill, and to work.